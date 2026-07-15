With the departure of Keith Evans to pastures new after two years at the hub, the trustees have appointed Michelle Banks to the role, starting on August 10.

MOMA trustee chairperson Kim Ritchie told the Advertiser: “The trustees are delighted to welcome our new co-ordinator, Michelle Banks, to the role.

“Michelle has been a volunteer with Moving On Mid Argyll for a couple of years and so she is very familiar with the Hub operation.

“We know that she will be just as welcoming and supportive to all our clients and volunteers and are very much looking forward to her taking up her role.”

Michelle said: “I’m incredibly proud to be stepping into the role of Food Share Hub co-ordinator.

“I first joined MOMA as a volunteer and later as a trustee, so I’ve seen first-hand the positive impact that the Hub has on people across our community.

“I’ve also gained a real appreciation of the dedication of our volunteers and the generosity of local people and businesses.