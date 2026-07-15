A new co-ordinator has been appointed to Mid Argyll Food Share Hub - but a familiar face to those using Moving On Mid Argyll’s (MOMA) services.
With the departure of Keith Evans to pastures new after two years at the hub, the trustees have appointed Michelle Banks to the role, starting on August 10.
MOMA trustee chairperson Kim Ritchie told the Advertiser: “The trustees are delighted to welcome our new co-ordinator, Michelle Banks, to the role.
“Michelle has been a volunteer with Moving On Mid Argyll for a couple of years and so she is very familiar with the Hub operation.
“We know that she will be just as welcoming and supportive to all our clients and volunteers and are very much looking forward to her taking up her role.”
Michelle said: “I’m incredibly proud to be stepping into the role of Food Share Hub co-ordinator.
“I first joined MOMA as a volunteer and later as a trustee, so I’ve seen first-hand the positive impact that the Hub has on people across our community.
“I’ve also gained a real appreciation of the dedication of our volunteers and the generosity of local people and businesses.
“This role means a lot to me personally. I know how important community support can be in difficult times, and I’ll make sure everyone who visits the hub is welcomed with dignity and respect.
“The hub is about much more than food – it’s about building connections and helping people feel valued.
“I’m looking forward to working alongside our volunteers and partners to build on what has been achieved over the last year.”
On top of the new appointment, MOMA has revealed that the Nadara A’Chruach Community Fund, one of the main funders for the creation of the hub, has awarded the charity a grant of £30,000 spread over three years.
“Everyone at Moving On Mid Argyll is so grateful to the Nadara A’Chruach Fund for its continuing support of the Food Share Hub, and to Foundation Scotland for facilitating it,” said Kim.
“The grant will enable us to continue to employ a part-time co-ordinator at the hub which makes a huge contribution to our ability to support vulnerable inhabitants of Mid Argyll who are struggling with the increasing cost of living.
“The co-ordinator also plays an invaluable role in managing and supporting our wonderful team of volunteers.”
A spokesman for Foundation Scotland said: “Foundation Scotland is pleased that this project has been supported once again by the Nadara A’Chruach Fund.
“The services provided by Moving On Mid Argyll can offer important lifelines for many on low incomes, while also bringing people together through volunteering, and offering positive pathways and opportunities for vulnerable residents.”
The Food Share Hub has also been supported this year by grants from Argyll and Bute Council, the Corra Foundation, The Community Shop and Lochgilphead Community Council, in addition to the generosity of many individuals and local businesses and we are most grateful to all of them.
“Our costs continue to rise,” explained Kim, “however, we are continually seeking funding via grants and donations to enable us to meet the increased level of need we see. If you would like to help us with a regular or one-off donation, please email us at foodshare@movingon-midargyll.org and we’ll be delighted to facilitate this! Thank you.”
Food Share Hub opening hours are 11am-1 pm on Tuesday, 5pm-7pm on Thursday and 10am-12pm on Friday.
“We welcome anyone living in Mid Argyll who is struggling with the ever-increasing cost of living – and we also welcome donations of food to the hub, so if this crazy summer weather has caused a spurt in your veg patch, we would love to accept the excess,” said Kim.
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