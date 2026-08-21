A new weekly community meal is set to launch in Dunbeg this month, offering families the chance to enjoy good food, friendship and support in a welcoming environment.
Hope Kitchen’s Dunbeg Family Feast Night launches on Wednesday August 26, bringing the benefits of the Oban Community Cafe up the road.
The first event will be held at 3.15pm to 5.30pm in Dunbeg Church Hall on Etive Road, next to the village school.
The event will henceforth run every Wednesday at the same times and is open to families from across the community.
Tea, coffee, toys and activities will be available from the start of each session, with a hot meal served at around 4.45pm.
The initiative has been created to provide a space where families can connect with one another, build relationships and enjoy time together, while easing some of the pressures of family life.
Just as with Hope Kitchen’s daily community lunches, the initiative runs thanks to a volunteering backbone.
As usual, donations of £1 for adults and 50p per child are encouraged, but you can donate as much or as little as you want towards operating costs. Money is not a barrier to entry, meals are open to all.
Rachel Heald, the New Hope Project Co-ordinator from Hope Kitchen said: "We want it to feel like a friendly space where families can come straight after school, enjoy a meal together and get to know their neighbours. It’s a simple idea, but sharing food is a great way to bring people together.
"Whether you’re looking to meet new people or just fancy a night off from cooking, everyone is welcome."
All ages are welcome, and families can simply come along and join in.
To learn more, or find out how you can help Hope Kitchen, visit their website.
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