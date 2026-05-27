The families of those killed in the 1994 RAF Chinook crash on the Mull of Kintyre say newly released Ministry of Defence (MoD) documents raise fresh questions about the helicopter’s airworthiness and the handling of the investigation into the disaster.
Documents released under Freedom of Information laws reportedly show concerns were raised by RAF personnel and technical experts about potential faults with the Chinook Mk2 aircraft following the crash, which killed 29 people on June 2, 1994.
Campaigners claim the files also reveal efforts within the MoD to “close off” alternative explanations for the crash and reinforce the official conclusion that the two pilots were negligent.
The Chinook Justice Campaign says the documents strengthen long-standing calls for a judge-led public inquiry and support demands for a legal “duty of candour” through the proposed Hillsborough Law.
Chris Cook, whose brother Rick was one of the pilots initially blamed for the crash before his name was cleared in 2011, described the files as “profoundly disturbing”, and alleged the MoD prioritised protecting its own position over establishing the truth.
Retired Squadron Leader Robert Burke, a former RAF test pilot, claimed the Chinook Mk2 had “serious, dangerous, unresolved issues” at the time of the crash.
The campaign also alleges further undisclosed documents may still exist within government departments.
The MoD was contacted for comment but did not respond before publication.
In previous statements, the department said its “thoughts and sympathies remain with the families, friends, and colleagues” of those who died in the crash and that ongoing legal proceedings limited further comment.
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