Laura succeeds Hugh Ross after a 12-year stint during which SCT delivered the award-winning housing, health and business development Taighean a’ Chaiseil in Stenscholl and the initial construction phases of the now community-owned Staffin Harbour.

The new SCT development officer grew up in the crofting township of Digg and returned to the island last year after 17 years in Glasgow and Spain where she gained experience in supporting young people and communities, partnership working and project management.

Laura MacDonald, who has taken up the reins at Staffin Community Trust (SCT), is relishing the challenge of developing and delivering crucial infrastructure projects in north-east Skye.

A priority for SCT is to progress the remaining four phases at the harbour in the coming years and proposed new affordable housing at the Staffin Nurse’s Cottage site.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to take on this post at such an important time for a number of ongoing projects," said Laura.

"Hugh put a huge amount of work and dedication into getting the projects to where they are today and I’m really looking forward to building on that."

SCT owns 10 business premises, a health centre, two three-bedroom houses and the cottage site at three different locations in Staffin.

Laura added: "A thread that has run throughout my career is an interest in what helps people and communities become more resilient and thrive.

"We are already seeing new businesses grow as a result of the harbour development, and that’s really encouraging.

"I am excited to look at how we can build on that by creating opportunities for people of all ages to get involved and, importantly, helping to make staying and building a life on Skye a genuine option for our young people.