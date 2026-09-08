Twenty-two-year-old Eilidh, who lives in Inverness, is the 18th person appointed to the position and has taken over from Leah McBain.

As Highland Youth Convener, she provides a consistent link for elected members and senior officials in The Highland Council, representing young people’s views, acting as a sounding board for issues young people face and attending relevant council and community planning partner meetings.

Eilidh said: “I am excited to be going into this role, and the opportunity to work with so many diverse organisations within the Highland region.

“I am eager to learn more about the unique cultures that the Highlands is home to, and how this is represented through the youth of the area as I meet them.”

Originally from Argyll, with family from all over the country, Eilidh studied English and Religion at the University of Stirling, where she was also involved in the army-run University Officer Training Corps.

She returned home to work on the family farm before moving to the Highlands, where she has been working in hospitality and most recently in tech support while enjoying exploring Inverness and the wider region.

She added: “With the widespread activity of the past youth conveners, it is incredibly important to keep their work going. I am especially grateful for Leah McBain’s guidance on the role, and I commend her work with the crucial nature of her priority - online safety. As for my own goals for this role, I am keen to encourage culture, community and career pathways for the youth of the Highlands.

“Most importantly through all of this is to give young people a voice. In a lot of scenarios, a teenager in a remote location can be overlooked for their opinion on their day-to-day life and the support they receive.

“I’m especially keen to travel around the different areas and engage with different groups – the more young voices the better.”

The Highland Youth Convener role is a full-time bursary position that runs for 12 months. The candidate works closely with young people across the Highlands through the Highland Youth Parliament, area youth forums and pupil councils in secondary schools.

Before passing the baton to Eilidh, outgoing convener Leah will help organise the upcoming Highland Youth Parliament, when over 100 young people from Highland secondary schools will come together to debate, discuss and lobby on the issues and campaigns that matter most to them and their communities.

Leah said: "The youth convener position is such a unique and special role within the Highlands. I’m grateful for the time I’ve been convener and having spent time with Eilidh I know the role and the responsibility that comes with it is in good hands.

"In Highland we’re setting an example of what youth voice is and how it drives both services and culture forward. I wish Eilidh all the best and I look forward to seeing how youth voice will continue to develop through her work."

Eilidh was welcomed to the role at the recent meeting of Highland Council’s Education committee.

Committee Chair, Councillor John Finlayson, said: “I am delighted along with my fellow members to welcome Eilidh to this key position.

“As the youth voice of Highland she will make a valued and important contribution to the work of the council, helping us engage with the issues that affect our young people.

“She will be an asset to our committees, and we look forward to working with her during her term in the role.”