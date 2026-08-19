The proposal by Fabulously Scottish Hotels for the Shore Street car park had initially been objected to by Argyll and Bute Council roads officers, as well as attracting six objections from the public.

However, planning officials recommended in advance of a meeting that planning permission should be granted, with councillors then highlighting the town’s public transport links.

The council’s planning, protective services and licensing committee unanimously agreed to grant planning permission during the meeting on Wednesday, August 19.

Councillor Kieron Green (Independent, Oban North and Lorn) said: “I would like to invite anybody to go to Station Square, around the corner from the proposed site, when one of the Ember or Citylink buses comes in, or a train comes in from Glasgow.

“You will see a large number of people emerging and the clatter of wheels along the pavement. Trains and buses to Oban in the summer are often at capacity.

“I am satisfied that a lot of people come by public transport, although a lot come by car for certain types of holidays as that is the most convenient way. But there is very good public transport in Oban and I think it is well used by visitors.”

Councillor Reeni Kennedy-Boyle (SNP, Isle of Bute) said: “It may be useful in the future to get more up-to-date figures on the traffic capacity and flow, because in a lot of our towns, people are passing through.

“But I am quite content with the numbers being put out. We are looking to encourage people to use public transport, and as Councillor Green says, Oban is well served by bus and rail.”

Councillor Gordon Blair (SNP, Cowal) added: “We do not want people deterred from coming to Oban because of parking, but the use of public transport is on the increase. I am quite happy to go ahead with the proposal as per the recommendations of the officers.”

A report in advance of the meeting said that the roads officers registered an objection in February 2023, on the grounds of a “shortfall of parking provision within the site”.

The planned new hotel is proposed to have 30 bedrooms.