A much-loved Lochgilphead shop is being brought back to life with a new concept which will ensure the famous buildings in Colchester Square remain at the heart of the community.
Gemma Rogers and Rob Evans of Kirnan Estate in Kilmichael Glen bought the former Square Peg, which closed in April.
The Advertiser had a tour of the retail units while Gemma and Rob revealed their plans.
Kirnan and Co will see the adjoining shops hosting a butchery and fresh produce store, a café/takeaway and a clothing and homeware boutique, which will provide 10 jobs once open.
Because it is a listed building, permission is needed from Argyll and Bute Council before making any changes to the fabric of the building.
Feeling optimistic about opening in time for Christmas, they are stripping the buildings back, rewiring and plumbing, so that they are ready to get on with the renovations after getting consent.
Rob is a stalker and Kirnan Estate already has a butchery, which means venison will be a big part of the new butchery and feature in dishes on offer in the takeaway.
Gemma is passionate about vintage items and shopping. She plans to bring customers a mixture of new and vintage clothing and homeware in the boutique.
The couple bought Kirnan Estate five years ago but with Rob still running their business in London until January and Gemma continuing with her corporate role until recently, they felt they weren’t making the most of living in Argyll.
Gemma said: “Being able to open a local business here that is so connected to the place we live is a dream come true.
“Our town centre is incredible for independent shops. So many faceless chains have taken over so many towns, but we have got an almost completely independent high street. That’s really cool.”
The aim is to make the adjoining businesses at Kirnan and Co feel a bit like a house, with a welcoming environment.
Rob said: “It’s about the experience and giving people somewhere new to go.”
The Butchery will be located where the Square Peg’s toy shop once was and will prepare venison and other local meats.
Gemma said: “We are all about managing our local wild herds. If we make the produce, we can create an outlet for it.
“It’s all about the whole cycle of deer production. Venison is a delicious, low fat, high protein meat. But unless you know a stalker, how do you get hold of it?”
This part of the shop will sell a variety of fresh produce and they would love to hear from local growers. They hope to widen the gap at the back where cards used to be sold to make it more open plan.
The kitchen will remain a kitchen, albeit newly fitted out and with a big new pantry.
Takeaway food and coffees will be available in what was the sandwich bar, with a focus on tasty, nutritious meals people can grab on the go. There will be a small seating area for those who want to enjoy the food indoors.
Clothing and homeware will be based in the gift shop local people referred to as “the posh shop” in the days of the Square Peg.
They will be keeping the original wooden floor and sanding it down. The stripping out works have revealed two old iron beams in the middle of the shop which were previously boxed in. These will be restored using fire resistant paint and kept as a feature.
Clothing will be mostly womenswear, with a few pieces for men too.
Gemma said: “I know personally with shopping online you often receive something that is not quite what you expected, but you end up keeping it because you can’t be bothered to send it back. You either put up with something you are not quite happy with, or you end up selling it on and losing money.
“I’m looking for people to get involved in some market research. I have a vision, I know some of the clothes that work in this climate. Other people will have ideas and I would love to hear them.
“There will be a seating area so if people want to come and have a longer browse, they can bring in family, children, partners, grandparents, who can sit and relax while people are browsing.”
When they finally open, ‘phase one’ will be complete and they will turn their attention to a large former storage room behind the shops.
The former ‘Saturday Shop’ isn’t connected to the main shops and plans are to rent it out to a local business.
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