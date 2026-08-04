Gemma Rogers and Rob Evans of Kirnan Estate in Kilmichael Glen bought the former Square Peg, which closed in April.

The Advertiser had a tour of the retail units while Gemma and Rob revealed their plans.

Kirnan and Co will see the adjoining shops hosting a butchery and fresh produce store, a café/takeaway and a clothing and homeware boutique, which will provide 10 jobs once open.

Because it is a listed building, permission is needed from Argyll and Bute Council before making any changes to the fabric of the building.

Feeling optimistic about opening in time for Christmas, they are stripping the buildings back, rewiring and plumbing, so that they are ready to get on with the renovations after getting consent.