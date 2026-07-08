The Highland Council is introducing a new online system for the administration and processing of Temporary Traffic Regulation Orders (TTROs).
A TTRO is a legal document issued by a local authority. It forces drivers and pedestrians to follow new rules on a public road so that essential roadworks or community events can happen safely.
Developed by True View Visuals (TVV), the new platform provides a centralised hub for the submission, management and approval of TTRO applications.
The system introduces standardised workflows and document templates, improving consistency across all Council areas while enhancing audit trails, record keeping and reporting capabilities.
The new platform is expected to improve the efficiency and accuracy of TTRO processing, reducing administrative effort and supporting a more streamlined service for applicants, traffic management companies and Council officers.
The system has been operating in a soft launch phase over recent months, allowing key users, including traffic management companies and Council staff, to familiarise themselves with the platform in a live environment and provide feedback ahead of full implementation.
Feedback received during this period has helped inform refinements to ensure the system is ready for wider use.
As part of the rollout, The Highland Council’s website will be updated to provide access to the new online application portal. Support will be available through local area offices if assistance is needed in using the new application form.
The link for customers to use is available on The Highland Council website.
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