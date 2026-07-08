A TTRO is a legal document issued by a local authority. It forces drivers and pedestrians to follow new rules on a public road so that essential roadworks or community events can happen safely.

Developed by True View Visuals (TVV), the new platform provides a centralised hub for the submission, management and approval of TTRO applications.

The system introduces standardised workflows and document templates, improving consistency across all Council areas while enhancing audit trails, record keeping and reporting capabilities.