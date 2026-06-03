It was a regular Sunday in the Sound of Mull for Oban Sea Tours this weekend, until their skipper spotted an orca in the distance.
The company has been made aware earlier in the day through the Whale Track App that two orca had been spotted off Craignure.
Could it be John Coe or Aquarius? Well when the second orca was spotted you would think it must be the West Coast’s famous final pair.
But then a third was seen, then a fourth, and a fifth! It did not take long for the lucky few on board to realise that they were the first to encounter a pod never before seen in the region, which included a rarely seen juvenile.
It was shortly after 3pm while returning from Duart Castle when Oban Sea Tours made first contact with the pod.
Tour guide Alyssa explained: "As the Calmac Oban to Craignure service passed between Lismore Lighthouse and Lady Rock, relief skipper Jeremey caught a glimpse of something behind the ferry, and sure enough a moment later the large dorsal fin of a bull orca broke the surface right in front of Lismore lighthouse.
"Jeremey and I have both been fortunate enough to see Orca in the past and there was no questioning it! Me, Jeremy and the guests had the remarkable experience of watching them for 20 minutes with the backdrop of Mull and Duart Castle."
Once Oban Sea Tours put the call out to other mariners to keep their eyes peeled for the pod, sightings began piling in.
Hebrides Cruises head guide Lynsey Bland spotted the quintet of cetaceans surfacing while travelling home aboard a CalMac ferry around 4pm.
She alerted her colleagues, who were even lucky enough to spot the pod approximately 30 minutes from Oban.
Those on-board watched on in awe as the pod successfully hunted down a common dolphin at high speed before making a successful catch.
The group put on quite a show, leaping out of the water to the amazement of onlookers.
Emma Fairbairns of Hebrides Cruises said: "In all our years’ operating on the West Coast, we have never witnessed anything like this. Watching five orca, including a calf, hunting common dolphins in these inshore waters was one of the most remarkable wildlife experiences we have ever had.
"It was nature in its rawest and most powerful form.”
Drone footage and photographs from the encounter are now being shared with marine researchers and conservation organisations to assist with identification and ongoing monitoring work.
The pod explored the entirety of the Sound of Mull, with sightings popping up from as far north as the Ardnamurchan Lighthouse.
More sightings were made by a third Oban boat tour company, Seafari Adventures, which observed the pod leaping from the water near the north coast of Easdale.
With both remaining West Coast orca John Coe and Aquarius being male, it is worried by many marine conservationists that the duo could mark the last bastions of the West Coast Community. This sighting sparks hope that a new community of orca could come to call the area home.
The Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust said that individuals from other populations have been recorded off the West Coast, including semi regular visits from the Northern Isles Community straying south, and another mystery pod such as this one which was sighted off Vatersay in 2018.
That same pod was subsequently re-sighted off Norway – becoming the first match made between Scotland and Norway’s orca populations.
As of now this new pod is unidentified, but investigations into their identity are already underway by HWDT and fellow researchers.
"It’s impossible to say why they have surfaced in the area and how long they’ll hang about," said HWDT’s Morven Summers, "but generally you’ll find predators where there’s food available.
"We would ask that anyone who spots these creatures reports through Whale Track to help us track their movements."
You can log sightings on Whale Track here.
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