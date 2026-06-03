The company has been made aware earlier in the day through the Whale Track App that two orca had been spotted off Craignure.

Could it be John Coe or Aquarius? Well when the second orca was spotted you would think it must be the West Coast’s famous final pair.

But then a third was seen, then a fourth, and a fifth! It did not take long for the lucky few on board to realise that they were the first to encounter a pod never before seen in the region, which included a rarely seen juvenile.

It was shortly after 3pm while returning from Duart Castle when Oban Sea Tours made first contact with the pod.

Tour guide Alyssa explained: "As the Calmac Oban to Craignure service passed between Lismore Lighthouse and Lady Rock, relief skipper Jeremey caught a glimpse of something behind the ferry, and sure enough a moment later the large dorsal fin of a bull orca broke the surface right in front of Lismore lighthouse.

"Jeremey and I have both been fortunate enough to see Orca in the past and there was no questioning it! Me, Jeremy and the guests had the remarkable experience of watching them for 20 minutes with the backdrop of Mull and Duart Castle."

Once Oban Sea Tours put the call out to other mariners to keep their eyes peeled for the pod, sightings began piling in.