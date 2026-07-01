The Moll Road and Old Sleat Road projects were both driven by local communities. Design and construction was supported by Walking Scotland through the Ian Findlay Path Fund, which is funded by Transport Scotland and by financial and in-kind support from The Highland Council, which delivered the routes.

Locals gathered to celebrate the opening of the routes, firstly at Sconser at the north end of the Moll Road route and then at Drumfearn road end on the Old Sleat Road route.

Heather Nicolson, Chair of Sconser Community Council, explained: "The Moll Road round the peninsula was closed to traffic following a landslide in 2018 which blocked it halfway along.

"The active travel project has involved clearing the landslide, resurfacing sections of the road and signing to it from the main road.

"The buildings on the peninsula are of course accessible from either side but vehicles can’t get right round, meaning that there is very little traffic so it’s an ideal route for a cycle or a walk."