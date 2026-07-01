Two new traffic-free walking, wheeling and cycling routes have officially opened on Skye, giving communities and visitors safer, more accessible ways to get around.
The Moll Road and Old Sleat Road projects were both driven by local communities. Design and construction was supported by Walking Scotland through the Ian Findlay Path Fund, which is funded by Transport Scotland and by financial and in-kind support from The Highland Council, which delivered the routes.
Locals gathered to celebrate the opening of the routes, firstly at Sconser at the north end of the Moll Road route and then at Drumfearn road end on the Old Sleat Road route.
Heather Nicolson, Chair of Sconser Community Council, explained: "The Moll Road round the peninsula was closed to traffic following a landslide in 2018 which blocked it halfway along.
"The active travel project has involved clearing the landslide, resurfacing sections of the road and signing to it from the main road.
"The buildings on the peninsula are of course accessible from either side but vehicles can’t get right round, meaning that there is very little traffic so it’s an ideal route for a cycle or a walk."
Chair of The Highland Council’s Isle of Skye and Raasay Committee, Councillor John Finlayson expressed his delight at the new routes and added: "We are very grateful to Walking Scotland and others involved for bringing them to fruition and to the positive partnership working that has successfully delivered these two important projects.
"Every improvement in our Active Travel infrastructure is very welcome as we steadily build towards better connections across the island for those who are looking for a non-driving option."
Graeme Anderson, Walking Environments Technical Officer at Walking Scotland, said: "Walking Scotland are pleased to celebrate the opening of these community-led projects.
"Together they add over 17 kilometres of high-quality active travel infrastructure to Skye, creating safe, off-road options to walk, wheel and cycle between communities.
"The two routes are a great example of what can be achieved when communities and partners work together with a shared ambition to make everyday journeys safer, healthier and more enjoyable."
Ian Hall from Sleat Community Trust added: £When the Sleat road was upgraded some time ago, long stretches of the old road remained alongside but had become really overgrown. Our project has restored the old carriageway and installed rest spots and signage to make an excellent route for a walk, wheel or cycle."
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.