The new toilets reduce the impact on the local environment as there were limited amenities for the thousands of people who visit An Coran each year.

New attractive signage will also be soon installed, highlighting what is on offer at the harbour - and the businesses and services across Staffin.

SCT chairman Calum MacDonald said: "We wish Corran Coffee a long and happy lease at Staffin Harbour and have been hugely impressed by what they are providing and their work ethic.

"It is great to see another local business trading at the harbour and supporting jobs. It in turn supports the harbour and the wider Staffin community which is what it is all about."

Staffin Harbour manager Lachie Gillies added: "Since the completion of the harbour building we are now pushing forward in the pursuit of real investment that will allow us to focus on the final phase of our onshore hardstanding area.

"That will then lead SCT onto the new breakwater, slipway and pontoons. These phases being delivered would see a further increase in boating traffic along with more business opportunities and creation of further jobs in north Skye."