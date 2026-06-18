A new community harbour building in Skye is proving an aromatic hit with local people and visitors.
Coffee beans sourced from all over the world are being roasted at Staffin Harbour and enjoyed by customers in the premises by the building’s very first tenant Corran Coffee.
The new café and coffee supplier, run by Andi Dunkel and Paul Milne, has taken on a five-year lease of the harbour facilities building which includes much needed public toilets and showers.
It is the latest addition to the harbour which has been owned by Staffin Community Trust (SCT) for less than two years.
A number of businesses now operate out of the harbour after seven work sheds were built last year and include a sauna, fish farming, scallop diving, bike hire, Gaelic outdoor education activities, bike hire and boat tours.
The revenue from the businesses leasing the premises directly supports the community harbour’s running costs.
Corran Coffee has its own roastery and sources beans from countries like Uganda, Rwanda and Colombia. They are roasted in small batches at the harbour and the tasty coffee has proved a hit with patrons since opening with the start-up business supporting seven jobs.
Mr Dunkel said: "We’ve received wonderful feedback from both tourists and local customers who really appreciate having a wee café at the harbour, especially considering that just a few years ago there were no facilities at all.
"Our spot has become a welcome stop for those visiting An Corran beach, famous for its dinosaur footprints, and the toilets are now wellused by visitors and by people enjoying the growing range of activities at the harbour."
The new toilets reduce the impact on the local environment as there were limited amenities for the thousands of people who visit An Coran each year.
New attractive signage will also be soon installed, highlighting what is on offer at the harbour - and the businesses and services across Staffin.
SCT chairman Calum MacDonald said: "We wish Corran Coffee a long and happy lease at Staffin Harbour and have been hugely impressed by what they are providing and their work ethic.
"It is great to see another local business trading at the harbour and supporting jobs. It in turn supports the harbour and the wider Staffin community which is what it is all about."
Staffin Harbour manager Lachie Gillies added: "Since the completion of the harbour building we are now pushing forward in the pursuit of real investment that will allow us to focus on the final phase of our onshore hardstanding area.
"That will then lead SCT onto the new breakwater, slipway and pontoons. These phases being delivered would see a further increase in boating traffic along with more business opportunities and creation of further jobs in north Skye."
The new harbour building was supported by the Scottish Government’s Islands Programme and Regeneration Capital Grant Fund, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and the Community Regeneration Fund.
The main contractor for the harbour building was MacColl Joinery, Flodigarry; with the civils works by Eyre Plant Hire, Kensaleyre. The sub-contractors included Norman Shanks Builder, painter & decorator Allan MacLeod, Shanks Plumbing & Renewables, R Gillies Electrical and Euan MacArthur Fencing.
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