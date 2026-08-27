Argyll and Bute Council has approved a new three-year strategy setting out its priorities for improving education outcomes for children and young people across the area.
The Education Strategic Plan for 2026-29 was considered by the authority’s Community Services Committee alongside an annual report on the work of the Education Service during the past year.
Councillors heard that the new plan builds on the current strategy and reflects national education priorities, inspection findings, independent reviews and the continuing reform agenda in Scotland.
The plan places particular emphasis on high-quality learning and teaching, leadership at all levels, robust self-evaluation and the use of data and evidence to identify where improvement is needed.
It also sets out the council’s continuing aim of reducing the attainment gap associated with poverty, while supporting the wellbeing, inclusion and achievement of children and young people.
The committee also considered the Education Service Progress and Impact Report for 2025-26, which outlines progress against the existing strategic plan and details work taking place in schools and early-years settings throughout Argyll and Bute.
According to the council, the report highlights efforts to improve educational outcomes, tackle inequalities linked to socioeconomic disadvantage and ensure children and young people are supported to achieve their potential.
It also records progress in delivering priorities linked to Scotland’s National Improvement Framework.
The council said the new strategy would provide the framework for the next phase of work by the Education Service, with the aim of ensuring that pupils have access to high-quality education and opportunities to develop skills, knowledge and confidence for learning, life and work.
Councillor Kieron Green, the council’s policy lead for education, said: “It’s great to approve this ambitious new Education Strategic Plan that builds on the strong progress being made across our education service.
“The Progress and Impact Report demonstrates the commitment of our schools, early years settings and education staff to improving outcomes for children and young people.
“It highlights the significant work taking place across Argyll and Bute to reduce inequalities, support wellbeing and inclusion, raise attainment and ensure every learner can reach their full potential.
“As the education landscape continues to evolve nationally, we remain focused on delivering high-quality learning and teaching, strengthening leadership, making effective use of data and evidence to drive improvement, and narrowing the poverty-related attainment gap.
“Most importantly, this plan keeps children and young people at the heart of everything we do. It provides a clear roadmap for the next three years and will help ensure that every learner in Argyll and Bute benefits from the very best opportunities to achieve, succeed and thrive.”
The Education Strategic Plan 2026-29 and the Education Service Progress and Impact Report 2025-26 are available through the Argyll and Bute Council website.
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