The Education Strategic Plan for 2026-29 was considered by the authority’s Community Services Committee alongside an annual report on the work of the Education Service during the past year.

Councillors heard that the new plan builds on the current strategy and reflects national education priorities, inspection findings, independent reviews and the continuing reform agenda in Scotland.

The plan places particular emphasis on high-quality learning and teaching, leadership at all levels, robust self-evaluation and the use of data and evidence to identify where improvement is needed.

It also sets out the council’s continuing aim of reducing the attainment gap associated with poverty, while supporting the wellbeing, inclusion and achievement of children and young people.