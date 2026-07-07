Newly-weds Sofi and Stuart Godfrey experienced an unusual wedding day that started with ferocious storms and ended in the Lamlash Co-op where their drama-filled story first began.
Sofi met Stuart while she was seconded to Lamlash Co-op as a team manager for six months in 2019. Team leader Stuart was initially not enamoured with Sofi, who candidly said: “At the time he loathed me!
“I can see where he was coming from as I arrived from the mainland thinking I knew how an island store worked with all these great ideas, and Stuart was much more realistic about the realities of how it worked and operated best. Without turning it into a really cheesy Hallmark movie, it was very much a city-girl-sent-to-rural-island story plot.”
The couple were married at St Brides in Lochranza, the same church Stuart’s grandparents were married in, exactly 70 years before.
A spectacular thunderstorm provided the backdrop to the ceremony, with loud claps of thunder, heavy rain and multiple lightning strikes all taking place while the congregation were gathered in the church. In a dramatic moment all the lights in the church went out while the couple were making their vows.
Sofi, who now works for Eco Savvy, said: “Reverend Knowledge Zinduru, who married us, carried on over the audible gasp from our guests and then paused to celebrate the lights coming back on.
“The rolling thunder and lightning which was above the hills in Lochranza continued throughout the service so I think that really added to the atmosphere.”
“On the way to Whiting Bay Hall for our reception we stopped off at the Co-op in Lamlash to take some photos as without the Co-op, our paths would never have crossed.”
“It’s a day we won’t forget, nor will our guests.”
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