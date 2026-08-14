Following last week’s report in The Oban Times about NatureScot and Argyll Estates taking action against crofters taking more sand and gravel than allowed from Tiree’s famous beaches, The National Farmer’s Union has spoken out.
Recent reports suggest that crofters on the island are taking entire tractor trailer loads at once from the shore, while landowner Argyll Estates only allows a single tractor bucket load infrequently.
This agreement has been in place for generations.
The situation has caused tension on the sunshine isle, with Tiree’s NFU Scotland branch noting the concerns and he statements issued by NatureScot and Argyll Estates.
But NFU points out the importance of these materials to the crofting community.
A statement from the Tiree branch, chaired by Rhoda Meek, said: "Gravel is used for gateways and pens, and shell sand is used for the bedding of livestock; its lime content supports hygiene and animal welfare.
"The purchase of an equivalent product, with the associated haulage and ferry costs, would place a significant financial burden upon croft businesses. For many, this longstanding practice remains important to the operation of their croft businesses.
"We are aware of reports that far larger quantities have been removed without permission, for purposes which this longstanding practice has never covered.
"Extraction on that scale falls entirely outwith what is permitted by the estate and risks jeopardising continued access for crofters who use the resource responsibly. We do not defend unauthorised extraction on this scale.
"Equally, we would be concerned if the response to these incidents resulted in restrictions, or uncertainty, affecting crofters who use the shore responsibly and for legitimate agricultural purposes.
"We would further question whether the definition now being cited of a single tractor bucket, taken infrequently, reflects the realities of modern crofting.
"Many crofts now operate larger agricultural sheds, and bedding them adequately can require more than a single bucket load at a time. We would welcome clarity as to when this definition was established, and on what basis.
"If crofters were required to instead bed with straw and purchased lime, the financial consequences for island businesses could be considerable.
"We would have welcomed the opportunity to discuss these issues with Argyll Estates and NatureScot before the matter received wider publicity.
"As the organisation representing many of the crofters affected, we believe earlier dialogue could have helped ensure a clear distinction was made between legitimate crofting use and unauthorised extraction.
"That offer of dialogue stands. We would welcome the opportunity to meet with Argyll Estates, NatureScot and Tiree Community Council to agree clear and workable guidance covering quantities, frequency, permitted usage and location, so that crofters may know precisely where they stand, and that the beaches which protect this low-lying island are safeguarded for generations to come."
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