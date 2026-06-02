The man behind the viral ‘No Scotland, No Party’ anthem visited the school as part of a nationwide tour helping young fans build excitement ahead of Scotland’s return to football’s biggest stage for the first time in 28 years.

Pupils and staff packed into the school gym hall, before Nick was piped to the stage by Dalintober’s piping instructor Fiona Mitchell.

The visit came about after Elspeth Campbell, a principal teacher at the school, spotted a social media post about the tour and decided to submit an application.

“I saw the tour advertised on social media and thought what a great idea – we love a party at Dalintober!” she said.

Mrs Campbell admitted she had almost forgotten about the application when she received an email in March confirming the school had been selected as one of the tour stops.