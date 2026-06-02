Saltire bunting, Scotland tops and a giant Tartan Army flag transformed Dalintober Primary School into a sea of blue and white on Monday as singer-songwriter Nick Morgan brought World Cup fever to Campbeltown.
The man behind the viral ‘No Scotland, No Party’ anthem visited the school as part of a nationwide tour helping young fans build excitement ahead of Scotland’s return to football’s biggest stage for the first time in 28 years.
Pupils and staff packed into the school gym hall, before Nick was piped to the stage by Dalintober’s piping instructor Fiona Mitchell.
The visit came about after Elspeth Campbell, a principal teacher at the school, spotted a social media post about the tour and decided to submit an application.
“I saw the tour advertised on social media and thought what a great idea – we love a party at Dalintober!” she said.
Mrs Campbell admitted she had almost forgotten about the application when she received an email in March confirming the school had been selected as one of the tour stops.
Addressing the excited crowd, Nick quickly struck up a rapport with pupils.
“I’ve been all over, from the Borders to the Highlands and Islands and now I’m here at Dalintober Primary School,” he said.
“Your teachers told me, ‘You’ve got to come here because the kids are all wild!’ Is that true?”
The answer was a resounding yes as pupils sang, jumped and danced along to a set featuring Nick’s new World Cup version of ‘No Scotland, No Party’, which first went viral during Scotland’s Euro 2024 campaign, and, by special request, a tune dedicated to Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay.
Explaining why he launched the tour, Nick said Scotland’s qualification for the World Cup had created a once-in-a-generation opportunity for many young fans.
“The first World Cup in 28 years is a massive moment for Scotland, a huge cultural moment, so I thought there was no better way to help create a buzz than going round schools,” he said.
Now in the fourth week of a tour that has taken him from his home county of Ayrshire to the Highlands and Islands and beyond, Nick said ensuring smaller communities shared in the excitement had been one of the most rewarding aspects of the experience.
“I didn’t really know what the impact of the song was in more rural areas, so it’s been great to see that it’s just the same all round – the kids all know the words,” he told the Courier.
“Kids in areas like this don’t always get opportunities for these kinds of things, so that’s why we worked to make that part of the tour. We could have just done a week going round Glasgow and Edinburgh, but I wanted to do a full tour to try to get as many areas as possible.
“It’s good for me as well because I’ve never been to Campbeltown before, so it’s great to be able to see these places.”
While in Campbeltown, Nick also paid a visit to Castlehill Primary School after staff there learned he would be performing at Dalintober.
“If I’m making this big journey, I don’t want kids missing out,” he said.
Dalintober head teacher Caroline Armour said: “We were thrilled to have been chosen for a visit on Nick Morgan’s tour of Scottish schools. Our biggest thank you goes to Mrs Campbell for entering the competition, and making it happen with as much sparkle as there was!”
She added: “Obviously, our young people have never experienced ‘World Cup fever’, so we wanted to make sure they experienced a wee bit of that magic during Nick’s visit.
“The whole school and ELC community thoroughly enjoyed Nick’s performance, and it was great that he was able to stay on for the ‘selfies’ and autographs that followed!
“Our pupils are at the heart of all we do, so this was, for them, a magical memory of a special moment in time.”
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.