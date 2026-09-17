The Highland Council has opened nominations for its Staff Recognition Awards celebrating the excellence, dedication and achievements of staff who make a positive difference to Highland communities every day.
With a workforce of more than 10,000 people, the Council provides a range of vital public services that support people, families, businesses, and communities across the region.
This year, selected categories will be open for nominations from members of the public, community groups, and partner organisations, providing an opportunity for communities to recognise those who have gone above and beyond in delivering services and making a difference to people’s lives.
Award categories open to members of the public to nominate:
Recognising individuals, teams or projects that have demonstrated outstanding collaboration to deliver better outcomes for people and communities.
Recognising individuals, teams or projects that have made a meaningful contribution to reducing inequalities, addressing local challenges, or strengthening communities.
Recognising an individual, team or group that has gone above and beyond expectations to make a positive difference.
Recognising an individual or team that has enabled others to grow, develop and achieve positive change.
Deadline for nominations is 5pm on Friday October 2 2026.
For more information, and to submit a nomination, visit www.highland.gov.uk/staffrecognition.
Nomination forms will also be available in local service points and libraries shortly.
The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday December 3 2026. The Council is currently seeking sponsorship from local businesses and organisations to fully fund the awards ceremony.
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