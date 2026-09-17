This year, selected categories will be open for nominations from members of the public, community groups, and partner organisations, providing an opportunity for communities to recognise those who have gone above and beyond in delivering services and making a difference to people’s lives.

With a workforce of more than 10,000 people, the Council provides a range of vital public services that support people, families, businesses, and communities across the region.

Award categories open to members of the public to nominate:

Working in partnership

Recognising individuals, teams or projects that have demonstrated outstanding collaboration to deliver better outcomes for people and communities.

Tackling inequalities and strengthening communities

Recognising individuals, teams or projects that have made a meaningful contribution to reducing inequalities, addressing local challenges, or strengthening communities.

Going the extra mile

Recognising an individual, team or group that has gone above and beyond expectations to make a positive difference.

Unlocking potential

Recognising an individual or team that has enabled others to grow, develop and achieve positive change.