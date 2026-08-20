The Notice of Election and Online Nomination Form to be completed for candidates wishing to serve their local Community Council in the Highlands is published on the Council’s website www.highland.gov.uk/ccelections .

Community Councils are voluntary organisations that act as a voice for their local area.

The Community Councils looking to form in the Skye and Lochaber area are: Fort Augustus & Glenmorriston; Glenfinnan; Kinlochleven; Kyleakin & Kylerhea; Nether Lochaber; South Knoydart; Uig.

This is an opportunity to ensure your community’s voice is heard by The Highland Council and other public bodies.

Nominations close at on Monday September 7 2026.

The statements of persons nominated for each Community Council will be published on the Council’s website as soon as available and no later than Tuesday September 8.

The latest date whereby nominated candidates can withdraw from standing is Tuesday September 15 at 12 noon.

A contest by postal ballot will only take place where the number of valid nominations exceeds the membership number of the relevant Community Council.