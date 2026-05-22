At the time it was proposed to establish the Ayrshire Transformation Board to support the “identification, investigation and recommendations for optimised performance, financial efficiencies and integration opportunities.”

In February, senior representatives from the three Ayrshire councils, the three Integration Joint boards and NHS Ayrshire and Arran, agreed that further collective action was required to respond to escalating pressures.

North Ayrshire IJB governs local health and social care services and it is made up of voting members appointed by North Ayrshire Council and NHS Ayrshire and Arran, alongside non-voting professional advisors, staff, service users, and carer representatives.

The ATB was created to respond collectively to increasing financial, operational and performance pressures across health and social care.

The ATB, now endorsed by North Ayrshire Integration Joint Board, will “oversee whole-system transformation, support improved flow, reduce variation and duplication, and progress shared priorities”.

The combination of the boards and health services will not replace existing statutory or local governance arrangements and accountability for delivery, performance and financial control. Each council, IJB and the NHS Board will continue with its own internal governance and reporting structure to ensure appropriate control and delivery.

The shared-services programme, while agreed, was criticised for a lack of detail with appointed member for North Ayrshire, councillor Anthea Dickson, saying that she wanted further detail on the arrangement. She said: “We are being asked to endorse something after three meetings not knowing whether this is a good idea. It may well be, little is said about how these decisions will be taken by the Transformation Board.

“It seems to remove innovations and examination from the teams who are already there to a level above and then comes back to us for endorsement.

“There will be winners and losers from this. There is going to be one member from each of the organisations and all are extremely busy and one that is way too low. I want a bit more reassurance on this.”