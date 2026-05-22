North Ayrshire Integration Joint Board (IJB) has agreed to endorse the Ayrshire Transformation Board (ATB) that aims to strengthen integrated working across North, East and South Ayrshire councils, the three Integration Joint boards and NHS Ayrshire and Arran.
The ATB was created to respond collectively to increasing financial, operational and performance pressures across health and social care.
North Ayrshire IJB governs local health and social care services and it is made up of voting members appointed by North Ayrshire Council and NHS Ayrshire and Arran, alongside non-voting professional advisors, staff, service users, and carer representatives.
In February, senior representatives from the three Ayrshire councils, the three Integration Joint boards and NHS Ayrshire and Arran, agreed that further collective action was required to respond to escalating pressures.
At the time it was proposed to establish the Ayrshire Transformation Board to support the “identification, investigation and recommendations for optimised performance, financial efficiencies and integration opportunities.”
The ATB, now endorsed by North Ayrshire Integration Joint Board, will “oversee whole-system transformation, support improved flow, reduce variation and duplication, and progress shared priorities”.
The combination of the boards and health services will not replace existing statutory or local governance arrangements and accountability for delivery, performance and financial control. Each council, IJB and the NHS Board will continue with its own internal governance and reporting structure to ensure appropriate control and delivery.
The shared-services programme, while agreed, was criticised for a lack of detail with appointed member for North Ayrshire, councillor Anthea Dickson, saying that she wanted further detail on the arrangement. She said: “We are being asked to endorse something after three meetings not knowing whether this is a good idea. It may well be, little is said about how these decisions will be taken by the Transformation Board.
“It seems to remove innovations and examination from the teams who are already there to a level above and then comes back to us for endorsement.
“There will be winners and losers from this. There is going to be one member from each of the organisations and all are extremely busy and one that is way too low. I want a bit more reassurance on this.”
IJB chair Joyce White added: “I was a bit confused about the differences between the Ayrshire Executive Board and Ayrshire Transformation Board.
“We are going to meet every two weeks so a really important consultation must sit beside this because our staff, trades unions and wider stakeholders need to understand what this means for them. Hopefully it will be communicated.”
IJB chief officer Caroline Cameron said: “The group have met three times since February on an informal basis and it is very much at early stages in terms of agreeing terms of reference, we have not started any work on the five priority areas.
“This needs to complement, not replace what we are already doing. It is about identifying opportunities.
“We already do so much together and lots of services are delivered on a pan-Ayrshire basis and it is about building on that.
“From the North Ayrshire IJB perspective we will make sure that we sit around the table and bring regular updates to the IJB in terms of how the work is progressing.”
In the 14-page report submitted to IJB members for endorsement, Caroline Cameron, said “participation in system-level transformation activity may require targeted investment, particularly in digital infrastructure and service redesign,” however, she added that “there is an expectation that the programme will support improved productivity, reduced duplication and better value for money over time.”
North Ayrshire IJB is the constituted legal governing body of North Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership. It is responsible for the strategic direction, effectiveness, and efficiency of the Partnership.
The body, like many IJB’s across the country, has faced increased criticism, including from Audit Scotland, for systemic issues, including massive multi-million-pound budget deficits, severe governance and statutory failures, and heavy criticism over service cuts and transparency.
On Arran, the IJB’s decision to controversially reduce bed capacity at Montrose House to just 10 permanent beds and one respite space was met with angry protests and opposition. The joint board also received further opprobrium in March this year when it voted to restrict funded social care support to a "critical only" threshold.
North Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership, which faced a budget deficit of around £17 million but which was later reduced to £9.1 million, said that the decision to reduce services to only individuals with life-threatening or substantial risks to their independence and safety was needed owing to financial pressures.
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