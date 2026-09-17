A group of churches in the north of Lorn have taken their first steps towards further unification.
On Sunday September 13, the congregations of Appin and Lismore, Benderloch and Connel came together to pack out Appin Church in their first united service.
It marked the beginning of a process which will see stronger links forged between the congregations as they adopt a new organisational configuration.
Later down the line, this process will also see Dunbeg and the Isle of Coll’s churchgoing communities brought into the fold.
Greater cooperation will be discussed over the coming years, as the congregations move towards a merger and look to carve out a "new pattern of life" to allow them to continue in their worship.
Appin and Lismore set a precedent for linked parishes in the area as far back as 1981, when the Church of Scotland combined the two in recognition of their historical links.
Benderloch is part of Archattan Parish, which as of 2019 is also linked with Connel, Dunbeg and Coll.
Reverend Roy Henderson of Baleron Parish Church, near Edinburgh, was the guest preacher for this first united service. With him he brought his experience of uniting the congregation of Balerno with nearby Currie.
A choir of eighteen raised the roof in melody, then Appin Hall was packed for a brilliant ‘bunfight’.
As Reverend Dugald Cameron said: "As our most important activity is worship, that is how we have started the process, trusting in God."
This journey towards unification will conclude by the end of 2028, but in the meantime, regular worship will continue at the respective churches.
These unified services are expected two or three times per year until then.
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