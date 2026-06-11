Riverside Rascals cares for 48 children and employs 13 people, including co-owners Becky Ramsay and Emma Penman.

It is one of only two privately run nurseries in Lochgilphead, the other being Bloomfield Childcare at Badden Farm.

Working parents mainly choose private nurseries over council-run ones because they operate outwith term time and provide wrap-around care before and after school.

Despite repeated attempts, Rascals has been unable to recruit enough experienced staff to meet requirements. The challenge of competing with wages in council-run nurseries is a major problem.

Argyll and Bute Council has said it is confident there is sufficient capacity in the local area to ensure all eligible children can continue to receive their funded early learning and childcare entitlement.

But this leaves a huge gap for those not eligible, particularly in the baby to three years age group.

On most days, the baby and toddler room at Rascals is at full capacity, with six babies and 12 toddlers. Prior to the closure announcement, they had a waiting list of 13 infants.

Private childminding services in Mid Argyll are few and far between, with limited capacity.

Rascals owners Becky and Emma have told parents they have exhausted all options to try to keep the nursery open.

They are committed to making the last weeks of Riverside Rascals as happy as possible.