The annual regatta hosted by Arran Coastal Rowing Club (ACRC) went ahead last weekend, with teams battling each other in races round buoys positioned in Lamlash Bay in their skiffs, and enjoying the company of like minded people on the shore.
Five teams were invited to Arran, with Troon, Prestwick, Row Porty and Ayr Renegade Clubs all coming over from the mainland for the event. Firth of Clyde had to withdraw on the Friday evening due to ferry cancellations.
Skiffs raced in lanes up to a row of marks anchored in the water off St George’s Church, Arran Shores, in twos and threes, with all races timed.
ACRC chair, Julia Bovee, said: “The overall winner was once again the mighty Troon, winning five out of six of the race categories. Arran was second and Prestwick, third.
“Our home team fought particularly hard and achieved one first place, three second and two thirds. Competition was fierce and in several races timing came down to tenths of a second between the top three places.
“The sun shone and the rain rained but it didn’t dampen the spirits of those participating.
“The rowing club has a reputation for great hospitality, home baking and home made soup and once again it didn’t disappoint.”
Arran team member, Mark Bentley, agreed: “Whilst it’s real competition on the water, it’s great to renew friendships with other teams back on dry land.”
St Ayles Skiffs are built for four rowers and a cox, and are designed to be rowed at sea. Today’s skiff racing is a revival of the coastal rowing regattas that took place in the 1950s where miners from Fife collieries raced boats they had built using timbers left over from mining operations.
In 2009 the Scottish Fisheries Museum commissioned internationally renowned boat designer, Iain Oughtred, to design a replica of the Fair isle Skiff in the museum’s collection, resulting in the plans for the St Ayles Skiff, to which all coastal rowing clubs now build their skiffs.
Rather than travelling their own skiff, Row Porty Club, from Portobello, borrowed Arran’s first skiff, named Iolair.
Iolair, meaning eagle in Gaelic, was built by a team led by Rory Cowan in 2015. Gavin Pearson of Row Porty said of Iolair: “She is like a Rolls Royce. We’re not going home because we like the boat so much.”
Arran’s team rowed the second skiff to to built here, launched just a year later, named Seabhag, Gaelic for falcon.
Arran Coastal Rowing Club thanked local businesses who donated raffle and rowing prizes.
The next event in Arran Coastal Rowing Club’s calendar is the club open day. Anyone who is interested in joining the club is encouraged to attend.
Julia said: “If you feel tempted to have a go at coastal rowing come along to a free taster session on Sunday 14 June between 10am-12noon at the Yacht Club in Lamlash where you will be able to have a short row with club members (subject to weather).
“No booking is necessary, just turn up. Wear shoes that you are prepared to get wet.
“If you’re not sure if it’s for you come along anyway and have a chat and a cuppa with club members, you may then be persuaded to give it a go.”
More information about Arran Coastal Rowing Club, skiffs, and coastal rowing can be found at arrancoastalrowing.co.uk
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