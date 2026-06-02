Skiffs raced in lanes up to a row of marks anchored in the water off St George’s Church, Arran Shores, in twos and threes, with all races timed.

Five teams were invited to Arran, with Troon, Prestwick, Row Porty and Ayr Renegade Clubs all coming over from the mainland for the event. Firth of Clyde had to withdraw on the Friday evening due to ferry cancellations.

Ayr team turn skiff, Renegade, around their mark, aiming to catch Troon Coastal Rowing Club, already on the homeward leg in skiff, Marjorie Jeffrey.

Ayr team turn skiff, Renegade, around their mark, aiming to catch Troon Coastal Rowing Club, already on the homeward leg in skiff, Marjorie Jeffrey.

Sandrine Wozier helped rowers and spectators to an array of soup and home baking.

Sandrine Wozier helped rowers and spectators to an array of soup and home baking.

ACRC chair, Julia Bovee, said: “The overall winner was once again the mighty Troon, winning five out of six of the race categories. Arran was second and Prestwick, third.

“Our home team fought particularly hard and achieved one first place, three second and two thirds. Competition was fierce and in several races timing came down to tenths of a second between the top three places.

“The sun shone and the rain rained but it didn’t dampen the spirits of those participating.

“The rowing club has a reputation for great hospitality, home baking and home made soup and once again it didn’t disappoint.”

Arran team member, Mark Bentley, agreed: “Whilst it’s real competition on the water, it’s great to renew friendships with other teams back on dry land.”