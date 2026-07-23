Oban and north Lorn is poised to become a central hub for developing Scotland’s drone, robotics and autonomous systems activity.
This is according to a tracking.vuelio.co.uk/tracking/click?d%3DM6bcZETv4cZx8KsaX4FDrzzY_kVldl8RZr4NrfHnVrAmOspxKjV6afBc_x3AURToKPuRhr5_AHUnZqiI2WLJrK3ymWXTcSBPLIZHeDw-OulxCABalv_gXFxCzBRph48pAc6RiS3ONtnsmn6c51v_0suE4_1sCfayEQ-zH9jZPC_QmpXk3FgXpX6qLZw_05g3o_UMPxUe_N58HR_C5FYvqnSW8NP8xmONdcfZM5iaetkLfnRktRaDaasgEUfsyIQ2WEQQ5vtczPXTX5Ec8PY3pOlWlEBnW2lHmubbOCBzVVvY0&source=gmail&ust=1784720794605000&usg=AOvVaw2hgFAU_tWDht7jWoQkAlEr">new study, commissioned by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), which assesses the market potential in the region for these types of technologies.
In recent years a growing number of robotics trials have been successfully carried out in the region, in industries such as forestry, marine science and mail delivery.
A partnership involving HIE, the Scottish Association of Marine Science (SAMS) and Argyll and Bute Council is now pursuing the report’s recommended phased approach around key priority areas.
The plan is to expand local drone and robotics activity even further to include a series of flagship projects.
HIE says these projects could see local residents act as "early customers" to "demonstrate the technology and build wider market demand".
This could bring more high-value jobs and skills development opportunities to the area and the Highlands and Islands at large.
What makes Oban and north Lorn stand out for this drone hub is a combination of key assets like Oban Airport’s access to uncongested airspace, SAMS’ internationally recognised marine science expertise and the European Marine Science Park’s (EMSP) innovation facilities and access to demanding coastal conditions.
The area has strong links with sectors, such as health, offshore renewables and aquaculture, that are likely to become early users of new autonomous systems services. The technology also supports wider priorities around housing, transport and public services.
This creates opportunities to align public investment more effectively, helping to deliver multiple objectives in a coordinated way.
It will also help position the Highlands and Islands as a recognised region for autonomous systems within Scotland and across the UK.
HIE area manager for Argyll and the Islands Morag Goodfellow said: “This report highlights the exciting opportunity we have here for the area to really take a lead on the wider commercialisation of these types of technologies. This will bring new economic activity, create high-value skilled jobs and put the area at the forefront of drones and robotics.
“SAMS, EMSP and Oban Airport will be central to establishing the area as a hub, and we’ve already formed a strong partnership to take forward a series of actions to make sure we capitalise fully on the potential that exists.”
Managing director of SAMS Enterprise Steve Ham said: “This research strongly endorses our vision to establish a world-leading robotics innovation hub near SAMS, EMSP and Oban Airport. With its unique combination of airspace, coastal and marine environments, and scientific expertise, it’s an ideal location for robotics testing, training and innovation.
“Demand for these services is growing and the scope for expansion is huge. This could become a nationally significant hub for UK robotics, supporting safe BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) operations and developing technologies to address coastal and marine challenges. We’re excited about the role the Highlands and Islands can play in advancing robotics and environmental monitoring, while delivering lasting economic and social benefits.”
Argyll and Bute Council’s head of development and economic growth Fergus Murray said: “Drones and autonomous unmanned vehicles have the potential to be transformational for rural communities. I welcome this research, which expands on previous drone trial operations we have undertaken in Argyll and Bute, and look forward to delivering Argyll as a centre of excellence for drone operations.”
Oban is not the only being considered as the centre of drone and robotics innovation in Scotland. Orkney is also a front runner, due to assets like the Sustainable Aviation Testing Environment (SATE), the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) and the emerging International Blue Economy Robotarium (IBER).
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