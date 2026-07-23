This is according to a tracking.vuelio.co.uk/tracking/click?d%3DM6bcZETv4cZx8KsaX4FDrzzY_kVldl8RZr4NrfHnVrAmOspxKjV6afBc_x3AURToKPuRhr5_AHUnZqiI2WLJrK3ymWXTcSBPLIZHeDw-OulxCABalv_gXFxCzBRph48pAc6RiS3ONtnsmn6c51v_0suE4_1sCfayEQ-zH9jZPC_QmpXk3FgXpX6qLZw_05g3o_UMPxUe_N58HR_C5FYvqnSW8NP8xmONdcfZM5iaetkLfnRktRaDaasgEUfsyIQ2WEQQ5vtczPXTX5Ec8PY3pOlWlEBnW2lHmubbOCBzVVvY0&source=gmail&ust=1784720794605000&usg=AOvVaw2hgFAU_tWDht7jWoQkAlEr">new study, commissioned by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), which assesses the market potential in the region for these types of technologies.

In recent years a growing number of robotics trials have been successfully carried out in the region, in industries such as forestry, marine science and mail delivery.

A partnership involving HIE, the Scottish Association of Marine Science (SAMS) and Argyll and Bute Council is now pursuing the report’s recommended phased approach around key priority areas.

The plan is to expand local drone and robotics activity even further to include a series of flagship projects.

HIE says these projects could see local residents act as "early customers" to "demonstrate the technology and build wider market demand".

This could bring more high-value jobs and skills development opportunities to the area and the Highlands and Islands at large.

What makes Oban and north Lorn stand out for this drone hub is a combination of key assets like Oban Airport’s access to uncongested airspace, SAMS’ internationally recognised marine science expertise and the European Marine Science Park’s (EMSP) innovation facilities and access to demanding coastal conditions.

The area has strong links with sectors, such as health, offshore renewables and aquaculture, that are likely to become early users of new autonomous systems services. The technology also supports wider priorities around housing, transport and public services.

This creates opportunities to align public investment more effectively, helping to deliver multiple objectives in a coordinated way.

It will also help position the Highlands and Islands as a recognised region for autonomous systems within Scotland and across the UK.