The Lions set up a stall outside Waterstones last week to gather as many donations as possible for the South American country which is still reeling from two earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter Scale.

Since June 24 when the tremors hit just seconds apart, 5,200 people have been confirmed dead, 16,700 were injured, and tens of thousands remain missing or displaced.

Entire towns were wiped out in what was the most powerful and deadly quake in the region since 1900.

In attempt to rebuild, Venezuela appeals were established by numerous international aid charities.

Oban Lorn and Lions managed to raise £367.85 for the Lions International Venezuela Appeal, which president Gary Hamilton called an "absolutely awesome amount of money" that can help provide vital meals and shelter to tens of displaced people.

The Lions Club international has already provided a US $200,000 grant to the country’s own Lions organisation to provide immediate disaster relief and support long-term recovery efforts.

Donations continue to be welcome. Contact the Oban Lions on obanandlornlionsclub@gmail.com if you want to donate further to their appeal, or search Venezuela Appeal to donate through another aid charity.