Taking to social media on August 4, the organising body said the team have found it increasingly difficult to fulfil their fixtures due to the lack of committed senior players.

In accordance with league bylaws, the teams points tally will now be nullified along with all the results from the season so far.

The statement from the association added: “The Camanachd Association remains committed to supporting Oban Celtic as they focus on their future and development.

“We understand that this was not a decision made lightly, and we support their plans to rebuild and stabilise the club for the 2027 season and we look forward to seeing them return to the field stronger next season.”