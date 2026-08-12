The idea has now become a reality, with a quote of £3,923.52 received for a Christmas arch that would create a stunning new festive focal point for families and visitors alike.

The team also asked residents what they would most like to see added to Oban’s festive decorations. One suggestion captured people’s imagination: "A beautiful arch so people can stand under it and take photos – that would be beautiful at Christmas."

Following that feedback, the group has received a quote of £403.20 for four Cherrylight garlands to brighten the tree with a vibrant display.

Earlier this summer, the Festive Light Fairies asked local people whether they preferred white or coloured lights on the town’s Christmas tree. The response was clear, with many people saying they would love to see colourful lights return.

These new lights will replace the old lights on Combie Street for 2026.

These new lights will replace the old lights on Combie Street for 2026.

As well as introducing something new, some of the town’s existing decorations also need attention. The wall-hanging lights on Combie Street have reached the end of their life and need replacing, with new displays costing £1,512.96.

In total, the new decorations and replacement lights will cost £5,839.68.

As a volunteer-run charity, Oban Festive Lights relies entirely on grants, fundraising and donations from the local community. To help meet this year’s costs, the team has launched a crowdfunding appeal.

Thanks to the generosity of local people, last Christmas the volunteers were able to introduce the much-loved Tinsel Toot train, named by Park Primary pupil Jessica, while Santa’s Seat in Stafford Street and the Christmas lights helped create magical memories for hundreds of families.

Sadly, Tinsel Toot was later vandalised and is currently undergoing extensive repairs. The committee hopes the festive favourite will return and will keep the community updated on its progress.



The 2026 Christmas Light Switch-On and BID4Oban Reindeer Parade are planned for Saturday, November 28. Subject to approval of a Temporary Traffic

Regulation Order (TTRO), organisers hope Santa will once again lead the traditional procession from the Corran Halls to Station Square, where the lights will be switched on at 5.30pm.



A volunteer for Oban Festive Lights said: "Everything we do is only possible because of the amazing support we receive from our community. Whether it’s a donation, attending one of our fundraising events or simply sharing our appeal, every bit of support helps us make Christmas in Oban that little bit more special."

Anyone wishing to support this year’s appeal can donate through the Oban Festive Lights crowdfunding page on www.obanfestivelights.co.uk