An Oban family firm whose roof was damaged by a storm last year says it is now "fighting for its survival" after losing a dispute with its landlord, as it launches a crowdfunder for an appeal.
Seagrass Marine Ltd, a training centre run by Hannah and Derek Grier, was just getting ready to host lessons at its new, bigger HQ on Soroba Road, when disaster struck.
On 24 January 2025, the UK’s most powerful windstorm for over a decade, Storm Éowyn, ripped off part of the building’s roof.
The hole was repaired, but the day began an 18 month ordeal for the couple, who subsequently entered into a legal dispute with their landlord, defended themselves because they could not afford solicitors, and then lost the Sheriff Court ruling.
Derek and Hannah have now launched a webpage asking for funds and advice for an appeal, and say they face eviction if they lose.
“We are marine trainers, not lawyers," Derek said about their "overwhelming" legal battle. “We simply could not afford the cost of professional legal representation and have spent hundreds of hours trying to navigate a complex legal process while continuing to run our business and support our family."
“If this decision stands, we do not simply lose a lease,” said Hannah: “We lose the business we have spent years building. We lose our classrooms, workshops, and training facilities. We lose our livelihood. We lose our future.”
“If we lose this appeal, the West Coast does not simply lose a tenant," added Derek. “It risks losing a specialist training centre and a resource that has taken years of hard work, investment and personal sacrifice to create.”
The Oban-based company provides maritime, engineering, first aid, and workplace safety training to learners from across the Highlands and Islands, at its smaller office on Stevenson Street, and larger one on Soroba Road.
"Seagrass Marine is not a large company backed by investors or shareholders," said the couple, who have a five year-old daughter Elspeth they jokingly call the "Unmanageable Director".
"Like many small business owners, we have poured everything into our business. We have invested our savings, our time, and our energy into creating opportunities for others while trying to build a secure future for our own family.
"Today, that future is under threat.
"We are now pursuing an appeal because we believe the issues deserve proper scrutiny, and because the consequences of losing are enormous; not just for our business, but for our family, and the communities we serve.
"The funds raised through this campaign will help us pursue our appeal, obtain professional advice where needed, and keep the business moving forward while we navigate this uncertainty."
The Oban Times approached the landlord named in the court ruling for comment, but it did not respond by our deadline.
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