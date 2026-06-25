Seagrass Marine Ltd, a training centre run by Hannah and Derek Grier, was just getting ready to host lessons at its new, bigger HQ on Soroba Road, when disaster struck.

On 24 January 2025, the UK’s most powerful windstorm for over a decade, Storm Éowyn, ripped off part of the building’s roof.

The hole was repaired, but the day began an 18 month ordeal for the couple, who subsequently entered into a legal dispute with their landlord, defended themselves because they could not afford solicitors, and then lost the Sheriff Court ruling.

Derek and Hannah have now launched a webpage asking for funds and advice for an appeal, and say they face eviction if they lose.

“We are marine trainers, not lawyers," Derek said about their "overwhelming" legal battle. “We simply could not afford the cost of professional legal representation and have spent hundreds of hours trying to navigate a complex legal process while continuing to run our business and support our family."

“If this decision stands, we do not simply lose a lease,” said Hannah: “We lose the business we have spent years building. We lose our classrooms, workshops, and training facilities. We lose our livelihood. We lose our future.”

“If we lose this appeal, the West Coast does not simply lose a tenant," added Derek. “It risks losing a specialist training centre and a resource that has taken years of hard work, investment and personal sacrifice to create.”