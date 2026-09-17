Plans for an Oban guest house to use its roof space as owner’s accommodation have been approved unanimously by councillors.
Tony Coogan’s plans for Greencourt, on Benvoullin Road, attracted 15 expressions of support and 11 objections to be submitted to Argyll and Bute Council by the public, along with one neutral representation.
Planning officers from the authority had already recommended that councillors should grant the application for planning permission.
Members of the council’s planning, protective services and licensing committee agreed to give the go-ahead at a meeting on Tuesday, September 15.
A council officer previously said in a handling report: “All of these relatively minor alterations to the roof of the building are required to facilitate the use of the existing roof void as guest house owner’s accommodation.
“This use, in itself, is ancillary to the lawful use of the building as a class seven guest house and the use of the roof space does not, therefore, require planning permission.
“It is noted that the guest house already contains ancillary owner’s accommodation and the proposal to move this into the roof void will free up space within the existing building for dining room and storage purposes with no net increase to the number of bedrooms (either for guest house or ancillary guest house manager’s use) within the building.
“The proposals represent a sympathetic alteration to the existing building, facilitating the conversion of the attic space to ancillary owner’s accommodation associated with the operation of the established guest house.
“The accommodation will remain incidental to the primary guest house use and will not form a separate residential unit.”
Councillors agreed to grant the application without any comments being made.
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