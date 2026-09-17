Tony Coogan’s plans for Greencourt, on Benvoullin Road, attracted 15 expressions of support and 11 objections to be submitted to Argyll and Bute Council by the public, along with one neutral representation.

Planning officers from the authority had already recommended that councillors should grant the application for planning permission.

Members of the council’s planning, protective services and licensing committee agreed to give the go-ahead at a meeting on Tuesday, September 15.

A council officer previously said in a handling report: “All of these relatively minor alterations to the roof of the building are required to facilitate the use of the existing roof void as guest house owner’s accommodation.

“This use, in itself, is ancillary to the lawful use of the building as a class seven guest house and the use of the roof space does not, therefore, require planning permission.