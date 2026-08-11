Argyll and Bute Council has turned down the application for planning permission by CHMD Ltd for Corran House in the town’s Victoria Crescent.

Officials cited conflict with relevant provisions of the local development plan as a reason for their decision, while the plans also attracted three objections from the public.

A council officer said in a handling report: “The accommodation unit proposed by this application comprises a large single storey timber clad building, split internally into four accommodation units.

“Each unit has an en-suite bathroom and open plan bedroom with seating area, akin to a hotel room. The units are accessed via separate doors that face the alleyway.

“Pre-application advice was sought prior to this application for a similar scheme on the site comprising three staff accommodation units and one short-term-let unit.

“Owing to concerns regarding residential amenity and the overdevelopment of the confined site, the applicant was advised that the scheme would unlikely be supported by the planning authority.

“This application increases the proposed staff units from three to four, and includes a storage shed in lieu of the short-term-let unit.

“The overall footprint of the proposed development exceeds that indicated in the pre-application enquiry. It is considered that the proposed development does not address the previously raised issues of overdevelopment of the site, the suitability of the site for the proposed use, or potential harm to residential amenity.”