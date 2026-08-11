Plans for four staff accommodation units at an Oban hostel have been refused by council officers.
Argyll and Bute Council has turned down the application for planning permission by CHMD Ltd for Corran House in the town’s Victoria Crescent.
Officials cited conflict with relevant provisions of the local development plan as a reason for their decision, while the plans also attracted three objections from the public.
A council officer said in a handling report: “The accommodation unit proposed by this application comprises a large single storey timber clad building, split internally into four accommodation units.
“Each unit has an en-suite bathroom and open plan bedroom with seating area, akin to a hotel room. The units are accessed via separate doors that face the alleyway.
“Pre-application advice was sought prior to this application for a similar scheme on the site comprising three staff accommodation units and one short-term-let unit.
“Owing to concerns regarding residential amenity and the overdevelopment of the confined site, the applicant was advised that the scheme would unlikely be supported by the planning authority.
“This application increases the proposed staff units from three to four, and includes a storage shed in lieu of the short-term-let unit.
“The overall footprint of the proposed development exceeds that indicated in the pre-application enquiry. It is considered that the proposed development does not address the previously raised issues of overdevelopment of the site, the suitability of the site for the proposed use, or potential harm to residential amenity.”
The report added: “As the site shares a boundary with residential properties and is in close proximity to further neighbouring dwellings, it would be inaccurate to describe the surrounding area as having ‘only a limited number of residential properties interspersed within the locality’ as argued in the application.
“The proposed development introduces an active use of the site, with expected regular comings and goings of staff-occupants between the rear of the hotel and the accommodation. This is exemplified by the likelihood of staff working shift patters, including during unsociable hours.
“The footprint of the development, including storage shed, encompasses the entire plot. As no amenity space for occupants is provided, the siting of the units to the rear of the servicing areas of the hotel are likely to alter the intervening space of the alleyway and adjoining public spaces as quasi work/social spaces.
“This has the potential to significantly disrupt the established character of the area, giving rise to undue noise and disturbance to the surrounding residents.
“On balance, the introduction of four accommodation units within this site has the potential to give rise to sufficient levels of noise and disturbance to negatively affect the surrounding residential properties.
“It is considered that the proposed development does not overcome the previously raised issues of overdevelopment of the site, the suitability of the site for the proposed use, and potential harm to residential amenity. In turn, it is recommended that the proposal is refused.”
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