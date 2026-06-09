Oban Lorne RFC celebrates young rugby stars at awards night

More than 170 players, parents and supporters gathered to celebrate the future of rugby in Oban at the annual Oban Youth Rugby Awards held on Saturday June 6.

u13 boys most improved player Leyton Johnston Botterill u13 team endeavour Bryson Lawrie picked up by Jack Groom u14 most improved player Cormac MacDougall u14 players' player Quinn Soames u14 team endeavour Alex Ross u15 girls most improved player Tilly Sommerville u15 girls players' player Quinn Mackechnie u15 girls team endeavour Rosie Campbell u15 girls young player Mary Blomfield u16 boys most improved player Lachie D'Arcy u16 boys team endeavour James McCallum u16 players' player Samuel Harden u16 young player Matthew Cameron u17 girls endeavour Oran Bruce Low u17 girls improved player Caya Livingston u17 girls players' player Annie MacLennan club helpers 1 club helpers 2 club helpers 3 club helpers 4

The Glencruitten Clubhouse was packed as 71 young players aged between 12 and 18 from Oban Lorne RFC and the Oban High School of Rugby were recognised for their achievements in front of more than 100 family members and friends.

The evening highlighted not only individual excellence but the strength of one of Scotland’s most successful community rugby development programmes. Club

President Ronald Gordon spoke of the close connection between the youth and senior sections, with more than 80 per cent of today’s senior men’s and women’s

squads having progressed through the club’s own youth pathway.



Oban Lorne is one of only six clubs in Scotland to offer a complete rugby journey from mini rugby through to senior level, underlining the importance of investing in

local talent.

Adding to the occasion were senior players Drew Buckley from the women’s team and Sean Gordon, Jack Johnson and Luke Plummer from the men’s squad, who

presented awards to the club’s rising stars.

Behind every successful young player, however, stands an army of volunteers. The evening paid tribute to the dedicated coaches, team managers and helpers who give countless hours organising training sessions, fixtures, transport, meals and all the unseen work that keeps youth rugby thriving.

While too many volunteers contribute to name individually, special recognition was given to the lead coaches for the 2025/26 season: Walter Speirs, Matt Corns,

Helena Bevis, Claire Livingstone, Sarah Hole, Drew Buckley, Greg Fairbairn and Murray Hamilton.

The awards evening itself was a celebration worthy of the players’ efforts throughout the season. Families enjoyed a lively atmosphere as youngsters continued playing touch rugby and kicking balls around the clubhouse grounds long into the evening, despite the infamous midges fielding their strongest team!

An epic raffle raised more than £500 for the youth section, while local street food specialists Safari & Stag kept everyone well fed with South African-style braai

burgers and traditional boerewors.

The event perfectly captured the spirit of grassroots rugby and demonstrated what a small coastal community can achieve through passion, commitment and volunteer effort.

With a thriving youth section and a proven pathway into senior rugby, the future of Oban Lorne RFC looks brighter than ever.

2025/26 Youth Rugby Award Winners



Under-13 Girls

 Young Player of the Year: Megan Tait

 Most Improved Player: Kayla McBeth

 Team Endeavour Award: Daisy Dalgleish

 Players’ Player of the Year: Ella Bevis



Under-13 Boys

 Most Improved Player: Leyton Johnston-Botterill

 Team Endeavour Award: Bryson Lawrie

 Players’ Player of the Year: Cian MacDougall



Under-14 Boys

 Most Improved Player: Cormac MacDougall

 Team Endeavour Award: Alex Ross

 Players’ Player of the Year: Quinn Soames

Under-15 Girls

 Young Player of the Year: Mary Blomfield

 Most Improved Player: Tilly Sommerville

 Team Endeavour Award: Rosie Campbell

 Players’ Player of the Year: Quinn Mackechnie



Under-16 Boys

 Young Player of the Year: Matthew Cameron

 Most Improved Player: Lachie D’Arcy

 Team Endeavour Award: James McCallum

 Players’ Player of the Year: Samuel Harden



Under-17 Girls

 Young Player of the Year: Annie MacLennan

 Most Improved Player: Caya Livingston

 Team Endeavour Award: Oran Bruce-Low

 Players’ Player of the Year: Molly Smith