Oban Lorne RFC celebrates young rugby stars at awards night

More than 170 players, parents and supporters gathered to celebrate the future of rugby in Oban at the annual Oban Youth Rugby Awards held on Saturday June 6.
The Glencruitten Clubhouse was packed as 71 young players aged between 12 and 18 from Oban Lorne RFC and the Oban High School of Rugby were recognised for their achievements in front of more than 100 family members and friends.
The evening highlighted not only individual excellence but the strength of one of Scotland’s most successful community rugby development programmes. Club
President Ronald Gordon spoke of the close connection between the youth and senior sections, with more than 80 per cent of today’s senior men’s and women’s
squads having progressed through the club’s own youth pathway.
Oban Lorne is one of only six clubs in Scotland to offer a complete rugby journey from mini rugby through to senior level, underlining the importance of investing in
local talent.
Adding to the occasion were senior players Drew Buckley from the women’s team and Sean Gordon, Jack Johnson and Luke Plummer from the men’s squad, who
presented awards to the club’s rising stars.
Behind every successful young player, however, stands an army of volunteers. The evening paid tribute to the dedicated coaches, team managers and helpers who give countless hours organising training sessions, fixtures, transport, meals and all the unseen work that keeps youth rugby thriving.
While too many volunteers contribute to name individually, special recognition was given to the lead coaches for the 2025/26 season: Walter Speirs, Matt Corns,
Helena Bevis, Claire Livingstone, Sarah Hole, Drew Buckley, Greg Fairbairn and Murray Hamilton.
The awards evening itself was a celebration worthy of the players’ efforts throughout the season. Families enjoyed a lively atmosphere as youngsters continued playing touch rugby and kicking balls around the clubhouse grounds long into the evening, despite the infamous midges fielding their strongest team!
An epic raffle raised more than £500 for the youth section, while local street food specialists Safari & Stag kept everyone well fed with South African-style braai
burgers and traditional boerewors.
The event perfectly captured the spirit of grassroots rugby and demonstrated what a small coastal community can achieve through passion, commitment and volunteer effort.
With a thriving youth section and a proven pathway into senior rugby, the future of Oban Lorne RFC looks brighter than ever.
2025/26 Youth Rugby Award Winners
Under-13 Girls
Young Player of the Year: Megan Tait
Most Improved Player: Kayla McBeth
Team Endeavour Award: Daisy Dalgleish
Players’ Player of the Year: Ella Bevis
Under-13 Boys
Most Improved Player: Leyton Johnston-Botterill
Team Endeavour Award: Bryson Lawrie
Players’ Player of the Year: Cian MacDougall
Under-14 Boys
Most Improved Player: Cormac MacDougall
Team Endeavour Award: Alex Ross
Players’ Player of the Year: Quinn Soames
Under-15 Girls
Young Player of the Year: Mary Blomfield
Most Improved Player: Tilly Sommerville
Team Endeavour Award: Rosie Campbell
Players’ Player of the Year: Quinn Mackechnie
Under-16 Boys
Young Player of the Year: Matthew Cameron
Most Improved Player: Lachie D’Arcy
Team Endeavour Award: James McCallum
Players’ Player of the Year: Samuel Harden
Under-17 Girls
Young Player of the Year: Annie MacLennan
Most Improved Player: Caya Livingston
Team Endeavour Award: Oran Bruce-Low
Players’ Player of the Year: Molly Smith
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