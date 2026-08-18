It was another busy week for Oban, Lorn and the Islands Police dealing with a range of crime including theft, assault and a weapons offence.
Possession of an offensive weapon
On the evening of Monday August 10, a 33 year old male was arrested for Threatening and Abusive Behaviour at the Railway Pier in Oban.
The male was conveyed to Oban Police Station where he was cautioned and charged with the initial offence, possession of an offensive weapon and three assaults on officers in the execution of their duty.
The male was kept in custody to appear at Oban Sheriff Court.
Threatening and abusive behaviour and drug possession
On the afternoon of Wednesday August 12 a 39 year old male was arrested for Threatening and Abusive Behaviour towards a retail worker at a premises in George Street, Oban.
The male was conveyed to Oban Police Station where he was cautioned and charged with the original offence and possession of cocaine. The male was released on Undertaking to appear at Oban Sheriff Court at a later date.
Failing to quit a licensed premises
A 41 year old male was arrested and charged with failing to quit a licensed premises and failing to provide his details to Police in Oban on the afternoon of Wednesday August 12.
The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Drugs
During the early hours of Wednesday August 12 a 60 year old male was issued with a Recorded Police Warning for possession of cannabis on Shore Street, Oban.
Speeding
On the morning of Wednesday August 12 a 37 year old male driver was issued with an endorsable conditional offer for speeding on the A816 at Kilmelford.
Speeding
A 35 year old male driver was issued with an endorsable conditional offer for speeding on the A85 at Lochawe on the morning of Thursday August 13.
Car damaged
Ar about 3.25pm on Wednesday August 12 on the A849 south of Lochdon on the Isle of Mull, a gold Skoda Kodiaq has sustained damaged when it was hit by a small white hatchback travelling south. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and provide details.
Police are appealing for witnesses. If you have any information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote Crime Reference number CR/0359124/26.
Theft by finding
A 59 year old male was arrested and issued with a Recorded Police Warning for Theft by Finding after items were removed from the shore path at Java, Craignure on the afternoon of Friday August 14.
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.