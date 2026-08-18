Possession of an offensive weapon

On the evening of Monday August 10, a 33 year old male was arrested for Threatening and Abusive Behaviour at the Railway Pier in Oban.

The male was conveyed to Oban Police Station where he was cautioned and charged with the initial offence, possession of an offensive weapon and three assaults on officers in the execution of their duty.

The male was kept in custody to appear at Oban Sheriff Court.

Threatening and abusive behaviour and drug possession



On the afternoon of Wednesday August 12 a 39 year old male was arrested for Threatening and Abusive Behaviour towards a retail worker at a premises in George Street, Oban.

The male was conveyed to Oban Police Station where he was cautioned and charged with the original offence and possession of cocaine. The male was released on Undertaking to appear at Oban Sheriff Court at a later date.

Failing to quit a licensed premises



A 41 year old male was arrested and charged with failing to quit a licensed premises and failing to provide his details to Police in Oban on the afternoon of Wednesday August 12.



The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Drugs



During the early hours of Wednesday August 12 a 60 year old male was issued with a Recorded Police Warning for possession of cannabis on Shore Street, Oban.