Police in Oban have made a number of charges this week for crimes including drink driving, vandalism, shoplifting and a breach of a firearms license.
Picnic table stolen
Between 7pm on Sunday May 31 and 9am on Monday June 1 a Community Picnic table has been stolen from the pier at Port Appin.
Police are appealing for witnesses. If you have any information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote crime reference number CR/0245220/26.
Vandalism
On the afternoon of Tuesday June 2 a 38 year old male was arrested for vandalism to a motor vehicle outside of an address in Oban. The male was cautioned and charged with Threatening and Abusive Behaviour and the circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Possession of drugs
On the morning of Wednesday June 3, a 35 year old male has been cautioned and charged with possession of cannabis after Police received a report of a smell of cannabis coming from an address in Oban. The male was issued with a Recorded Police Warning.
Shoplifting
A 49 year old male was cautioned and charged with Theft Shoplifting from Tesco, Lochavullin Drive in Oban on the afternoon of Saturday June 6. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Firearms charge
On the evening of Saturday June 6 Police carried out a spot check on a Firearms Certificate Holder within LB division to ensure weapons were all stored correctly.
A 40 year old male will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for breaching the conditions of his Firearms License.
Vandalism
Between 5pm on Saturday June 6 and 9.15am on Sunday June 7 the old Transatlantic BT building on the Gallanach Estate, Gallanach Road, Oban has been
vandalised.
Police are appealing for witnesses. If you have any information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote crime reference number CR/0248848/26.
Drink driving
On the afternoon of Monday June 8 Police received a report of a vehicle driving erratically on the A85 between Dunbeg and Oban. Police attended and the 39 year old male driver was arrested after failing the roadside breath test.
Following enquiries the male was cautioned and charged with drink driving, driving without a valid license, driving without valid insurance and Section 178 of the Road Traffic Act 1988. The accused was released on Undertaking to appear at Oban Sheriff court at a later date.
Counterfeit Cash
On the afternoon of Monday June 8 Police were contacted by a staff member at the Post Office at Tesco, Lochavullin Drive in Oban that a local business had deposited their takings and within the takings were counterfeit currency (in the form of £10 and £20 notes). Police are investigating.
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