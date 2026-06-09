Picnic table stolen

Between 7pm on Sunday May 31 and 9am on Monday June 1 a Community Picnic table has been stolen from the pier at Port Appin.

Police are appealing for witnesses. If you have any information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote crime reference number CR/0245220/26.

Vandalism

On the afternoon of Tuesday June 2 a 38 year old male was arrested for vandalism to a motor vehicle outside of an address in Oban. The male was cautioned and charged with Threatening and Abusive Behaviour and the circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Possession of drugs

On the morning of Wednesday June 3, a 35 year old male has been cautioned and charged with possession of cannabis after Police received a report of a smell of cannabis coming from an address in Oban. The male was issued with a Recorded Police Warning.

Shoplifting

A 49 year old male was cautioned and charged with Theft Shoplifting from Tesco, Lochavullin Drive in Oban on the afternoon of Saturday June 6. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Firearms charge

On the evening of Saturday June 6 Police carried out a spot check on a Firearms Certificate Holder within LB division to ensure weapons were all stored correctly.

A 40 year old male will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for breaching the conditions of his Firearms License.