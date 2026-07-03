Officers were called to Queens Park Place near Station Square on Saturday June 27 after members of the public raised the alarm when a man allegedly grabbed two seagulls from the street and used one to attack a member of the public.

There was no evidence of the birds being injured in the incident.

The man was not arrested but was conveyed home while further enquiries were carried out. He was charged later.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "A man was charged in connection with an assault on Queen’s Park Place in Oban which was reported to police around 5pm on Saturday June 27, 2026. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."