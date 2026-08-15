Throughout the weekend there will be a quiz and social evening at the Rockfield Centre on Friday, a large variety of stalls at the Corran Halls on Saturday featuring many local and LGBTQAI+ owned businesses, the After Party at the Corran Halls on Saturday evening, poetry and filmmaking workshops being run on the Sunday, with further events taking place over the weekend.

The annual march through the town centre will also take place on Saturday 22 August, leaving at 12:30, with speeches at 12 and gathering at 11:45 in Station Square.

People are welcome to dress up, bring signs and bring their dogs along for the march.

All events are free throughout the weekend, with entry by donation for the quiz social and after party but anyone who cannot afford to make a donation is still welcome.

Chairperson Kevin Kane said: “We are very excited to be hosting our biggest-ever Pride weekend, and we hope as many people as possible will come along to enjoy the variety of events we have over the weekend.

“Whether you identify as LGBTQIA+ or not, Pride is for everyone to feel comfortable and safe to be who they are, to celebrate and show support for a safe, inclusive world for everyone.”

Oban Pride are still looking for volunteers to help steward the march as well as setting up and tidying up, so get in touch with them at info@obanpride.com. For more information on their events look at their Facebook page.