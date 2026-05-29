The volunteer crew launched The Campell-Watson and headed to the scene. While they were on route, the cruise vessel Lord of the Highlands also responded to the incident and launched her fast rescue craft (FRC) to assist the casualty yacht.

The yacht had managed to set his anchor but was being dragged towards the shallows to the southwest of the Corran narrows. The crew of the FRC attached a rope to the yacht to stop her dragging any further until the lifeboat arrived.

On scene, it became clear that the yacht had not been fully dis-masted, but the fore-stay had detached causing the mast to drop backwards and become unstable, preventing the sail from being dropped fully.

A lifeboat crew member was transferred onto the yacht and quickly managed to rig a temporary fore-stay using a halyard, allowing the sail to be dropped and stowed.

With the yacht now safer and under more control, an attempt was made to start the engine. However, due to an electrical issue this was not possible, so it was decided the best option was to tow the yacht back to a safe mooring close by in Bishops Bay, just inside Loch Leven.