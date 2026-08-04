The sun made a welcome appearance on Saturday afternoon, in time for the start of Oban Rotary Club’s annual duck race.
The timely change in weather meant that spectators were able to snap up last minute ducks whilst enjoying ice creams rather than sheltering under umbrellas.
Once again the fantastic support of the community has enabled the Rotary Club to raise around £7000 to be distributed among, mainly, local charities and other good causes.
However, not all the ducks were sold to locals. Fascinated visitors from Europe and further afield were charmed by the event and contributed to duck sales. One family from Florida insisted on a photograph with Oban’s very own Donald Duck to compare with their local resident, on their return.
Rotary President, Eddie Thornton, started the race by pulling open the box flooded with colourful rubber duckies with assistance from Summer Mackie and Grace Rowan.
Grace and Summer are the two winners of this year’s poster competition and were also presented with their prizes of certificates and professionally framed originals of their entries, courtesy of Alba Art Shop.
The ducks plunged into the water and made their way along the Black Lynn before emerging out into the bay to be collected by the volunteer kayakers and members from Oban Sailing Club.
This year’s winners are:
First Prize - Blue 30
Second Prize - Red 88
Third Prize - Red 18
The Super Duck race was won by the duck sponsored by Oban Port Users, whose £300 prize will be donated to the local charity of their choice.
Rotary President, Eddie Thornton, reflected on the day and recognised how such a simple event resonates across all parts of our community.
He wished to thank every individual who bought a duck and came along to cheer it on. He also expressed his sincere gratitude to the local businesses that sponsor the Super Ducks.
He added: "Many of those businesses generously support the event every year but it is also heartening to receive support from newly established businesses such, as Spud Stop 26, who clearly want to be part of what makes Oban special”.
Eddie also acknowledged the contribution made by all the individuals and organisations involved in enabling the event to go ahead. Particularly:
The ducks, all safely gathered in a row, now go back into winter training in preparation for next year’s event.
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