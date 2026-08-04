The timely change in weather meant that spectators were able to snap up last minute ducks whilst enjoying ice creams rather than sheltering under umbrellas.

Once again the fantastic support of the community has enabled the Rotary Club to raise around £7000 to be distributed among, mainly, local charities and other good causes.

However, not all the ducks were sold to locals. Fascinated visitors from Europe and further afield were charmed by the event and contributed to duck sales. One family from Florida insisted on a photograph with Oban’s very own Donald Duck to compare with their local resident, on their return.

Rotary President, Eddie Thornton, started the race by pulling open the box flooded with colourful rubber duckies with assistance from Summer Mackie and Grace Rowan.

Grace and Summer are the two winners of this year’s poster competition and were also presented with their prizes of certificates and professionally framed originals of their entries, courtesy of Alba Art Shop.