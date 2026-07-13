Oban Saints Youth Football Club, in partnership with Coerver Coaching Scotland, hosted a three-day Player Performance Camp from 6–8 July on the old blaes pitch beside Mossfield Stadium.
Despite some terrible weather conditions, the children had a great time, and the coaches were impressed with the standard, attitude and effort shown by everyone involved.
The sessions catered for age groups from 2013s to 2020s, with more than 80 children attending each day.
A new goalkeeping course was introduced this year.
The club would like to thank Coerver coaches Robbie, Grady, Gregor and Josh for all their help, and Joe for organising the event.
A special mention also goes to the children from Mull, who travelled each day to take part in the sessions.
Oban Saints and Coerver Coaching will be holding another camp from August 10 to 12.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.