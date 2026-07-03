Obanda, with a core band of 15 members, needs £2,000 to buy new kit including big drums and hopes to drum up support from the community to make it happen.

There are hopes that Creative Scotland will match any money raised, says the band’s musical director Aideen Shields who is not long back from a three-week Samba maestro course in Rio, Brazil, returning with even more skills and inspiration to share with Obanda.

Their next performance will literally have them bursting with ’pride’ when they join September’s Oban Pride event, rehearsals start soon - July 10 at the pipe band hall in Shore Street, from 6.30pm - no experience necessary for anyone interested in giving it a go.