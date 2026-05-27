The offices, situated on the upper three floors of a tenement building, have been vacant since June 2025, having last been used by an architectural company.

The bids have now been approved after no representations expressing objection or support were received from the public in either case.

The site at 110 George Street was the subject of applications for planning permission and listed building consent by EEUSK and Piazza Ltd to Argyll and Bute Council.

A council officer said in a handling report: “The subject of this application is seeking to secure permission to change the use of the offices to provide seven serviced suites for STL (short-term letting) purposes, with the suites all providing en-suite bedroom facilities.

“Entrance to the building is from ground floor level directly off of George Street which leads to an internal stairwell serving three upper floors.

“The application indicates the provision of two suites at first and second floor levels with three larger suites at third floor level.

“Works to facilitate the formation of the suites are all internal with no works proposed to the exterior of the building. Whilst a listed building (LB), there are no features of architectural or historic importance within the building which would be lost as a result of the alterations proposed to form the suites.

“Officers are satisfied that the use of the building to provide STL accommodation fits within its town centre location which is characterised by a mix of commercial and residential properties which currently coexist without any conflict.”

The report added: “Officers are satisfied that the change of use of the building to allow it to be used as serviced suites for STL purposes, with only internal works proposed, is an appropriate development which will bring an empty building back into use with the development proposed adding to the vitality and vibrancy of the town centre.”