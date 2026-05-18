Oban’s new Home Bargains branch flung open its doors for the first time on Saturday May 16, and it has proved a popular addition to the town already.
Staff at the new Lochavullin retail park store, which replaces Homebase, spent the week before opening stocking shelves and getting everything into top shape for the big day.
The store has been entirely refit at a cost of £3 million, and it looks completely unrecognisable inside.
Everything is now on one level, and the store has a vast variety of products on offer from chilled food to homeware.
It is also complete with a cafe and reuses the garden centre space from its predecessor.
Staff told The Oban Times on Friday that they were excited to get started, and were overjoyed at the positive feedback they have already received from the community and on social media.
Opening day saw customers pile-in in their thousands, all excited to see what deals were on offer.
From opening hour through to late afternoon the car park was chock-a-block, and lines in the store went halfway down the nearest aisle.
But despite the busyness, staff kept everything ticking along smoothly, and handed out Quality Streets to those in the line.
Stephen McLaughlin is the new Oban store manager, returning to the role he held there with Homebase.
He said: "I’m absolutely delighted to be the manager at Home Bargains, I feel privileged to be given this opportunity and intend to make our new store a great success.
"I was the manager of Homebase, who occupied the building previously, for seven years, so I’m familiar with the local area and trade patterns, which hopefully will stand us in good stead going forward.
"I have managed to ‘re-hire’ a number of my team who worked with me before, which has helped to integrate all of the new employees and create a family environment within the store."
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