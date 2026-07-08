Threatening retail worker

During the early hours of Wednesday July 1, Police were called to a licensed premises in Oban where a 22 year old female was arrested and cautioned and charged with Threatening and Abusive Behaviour towards a retail worker and Police. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

A 29 year old female was also arrested and charged with obstruction of officers in the execution of their duty and was released with a Recorded Police warning.

Driving without insurance

On the evening of Wednesday July 1, a 38 year old female driver was issued with an endorsable conditional offer for driving without valid insurance in Oban.

Drink driving

On the evening of Saturday July 4, a 46 year old male driver was arrested for failing the roadside breath test on Corran Esplanade in Oban. The male was released on Undertaking to appear at Oban Sheriff Court at a later date.