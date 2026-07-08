Many arrests were made in Oban this week for breaches of bail, assaults and drink driving.
Threatening retail worker
During the early hours of Wednesday July 1, Police were called to a licensed premises in Oban where a 22 year old female was arrested and cautioned and charged with Threatening and Abusive Behaviour towards a retail worker and Police. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
A 29 year old female was also arrested and charged with obstruction of officers in the execution of their duty and was released with a Recorded Police warning.
Driving without insurance
On the evening of Wednesday July 1, a 38 year old female driver was issued with an endorsable conditional offer for driving without valid insurance in Oban.
Drink driving
On the evening of Saturday July 4, a 46 year old male driver was arrested for failing the roadside breath test on Corran Esplanade in Oban. The male was released on Undertaking to appear at Oban Sheriff Court at a later date.
Assault to injury
During the early hours of Monday July 5 a 39 year old female was arrested and charged with assault to injury following an incident at a licensed premises in Oban.
The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Bail breaches
Two men were arrested in separate incidents for breaching their bail conditions.
The first was a 32 year old male who arrested at an address in Oban on Thursday July 2. The male was kept in custody to appear at Oban Sheriff Court.
A 39 year old male was also arrested at an address in Oban for breaching bail conditions during the early hours Friday July 3. The male was kept in custody to appear at Oban Sheriff Court.
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