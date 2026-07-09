Rocky, a collie-type dog, was not fed properly by owner Gail Cornelius, resulting in him suffering and becoming severely underweight.

At Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday 8 July, Cornelius was given a three-year ban on owning and keeping animals and handed a £400 fine.

She admitted to keeping the dog in a locked cage for prolonged periods whereby he was unable to toilet outside and consequently was exposed to faeces in his living quarters.

In October 2025, a Scottish SPCA Inspector attended the property in Oban. On arrival, there was no answer at the door but a dog could be heard barking inside. Cornelius arrived at the address shortly after.

On entry, the Inspector was met by seven-year-old Rocky and they could immediately see that he was severely underweight, with his spine and hip bones protruding.

The owner advised that Rocky had never seen a vet but also said that she should have taken him. The owner also stated that she was keeping Rocky in a cage.

Due to serious concern for his welfare, Rocky was removed from the property and transported to a Scottish SPCA Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre for further treatment and care. He has since been rehomed.

The Scottish SPCA Inspector said: “Rocky was in an awful state and was emaciated. He had been suffering for a prolonged period of time and the accused should have sought immediate veterinary attention.

“I am glad that we were able to step in and ensure that Rocky was no longer left to suffer.”