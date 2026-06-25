Oban’s Jamie MacGregor has returned from Boston feeling like a celebrity after an unforgettable week at the World Cup showing off his immense piping talent.
Jamie was one of many Scots to add the soundtrack to the Tartan Army takeover of the American city, with his bagpipes becoming a beacon for photographs.
People from all over the world, from Morocco to Panama, stopped for a photo with Jamie after he belted out just a single tune, scenes he described as "surreal".
"It’s hard to describe the feeling in the city, it was the most incredible thing I have ever been a part of," he said.
"It was great to see people from all walks of life coming together and celebrating in a passionate way. Every morning I would wake up and think ’it can’t get any better than yesterday’, but it did.
"Local people stopped us in the street and thanked us for bringing life back to the city. They said that Boston lost something in recent years, people haven’t been out in years but went out to mingle and party with the Scottish fans."
Jamie joined hundreds in a now famous pipe band march through the city to the home of the Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park.
The atmosphere which was created at that game was so good that the Red Sox invited the Tartan Army back with offers of a free pint.
"We knew the Tartan Army was coming. We did not fully understand what that meant until we saw it," Boston Red Sox President Sam Kennedy said in a letter to the Scottish FA.
"Kilts and Scottish flags filled our ballpark with a spirit that has no equivalent in American sport.
"The Tartan Army treated our home like their own, and we are better for it."
Jamie said: "The feeling when we approached Fenway Park and saw those iconic arches, I couldn’t believe what was happening.
"The Red Sox haven’t been great in recent years but they said we brightened up their season.
"I’m told there have been many amazing spectacles at Fenway Park over the years, but nothing compares to the Scottish atmosphere.
"On that day I met so many people that I think are friends for life."
Jamie travelled to the USA with his brother Ewan and friends from Oban. They were put up for accommodation by Anne MacDougall Carine, who had visited Jamie’s workplace of Dunollie Castle to trace her roots.
Upon hearing that Scotland would be playing so close to home, she offered her home to anyone from Dunollie who would be making the trip, which Jamie was grateful to accept.
As thanks, he played the pipes for the school children at the elementary school where she works as a bus driver, to critical acclaim from parents and staff.
"It was amazing to see how happy they all were," Jamie added.
Jamie and the Oban Tartan Army went to the Morocco game and while the result was not what we all wanted, getting to see Scotland on the World stage was a reward in itself, Jamie said.
"We were up in the gods but because of the shape of the stadium you’re right on top of the action.
"I couldn’t believe the McGinn penalty decision wasn’t given, it was clear even from the back row. Watching what other decisions have been given at this tournament, how that one wasn’t is beyond me.
"The first 20 minutes were quite concerning after their goal, they were hammering us. But other than that, I think we put in a good showing against a top ten side.
"We’ve seen Morocco blow away other teams, but we made a good account of ourselves."
While the same cannot be said for Scotland’s showing last night against Brazil, there is still a slim chance that we can make it out the groups for the first time via the best third place finishes.
Every eye in Scotland will be on Croatia, Sweden, Algeria, Paraguay, Cabo Verde, Belgium, Congo, Ecuador and Senegal, hoping that at least four of them end up with less points, or a worse record, by sunday Morning.
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