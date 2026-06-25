Jamie was one of many Scots to add the soundtrack to the Tartan Army takeover of the American city, with his bagpipes becoming a beacon for photographs.

People from all over the world, from Morocco to Panama, stopped for a photo with Jamie after he belted out just a single tune, scenes he described as "surreal".

"It’s hard to describe the feeling in the city, it was the most incredible thing I have ever been a part of," he said.

"It was great to see people from all walks of life coming together and celebrating in a passionate way. Every morning I would wake up and think ’it can’t get any better than yesterday’, but it did.

"Local people stopped us in the street and thanked us for bringing life back to the city. They said that Boston lost something in recent years, people haven’t been out in years but went out to mingle and party with the Scottish fans."