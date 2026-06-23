Across the pond, Boston has fallen in love with the Tartan Army.
Scots took over the city for the national team’s first two World Cup Games in 28 years, bringing joy to the streets, drinking bars dry and adding a classic Glaswegian cone to the statues.
Obanites have been part of the fun, with Jamie MacGregor impressing Americans with his piping talent.
"It’s fantastic to see them having such a good time," said their mum Kate.
Jamie and his brother Ewan were lucky enough to receive some support from a Boston native who fell in love with the area when visiting her clan seat at Dunollie Castle. She phoned the estate upon hearing the scots would be descending on Boston and offered someone to put someone up for accomodation.
Jamie, a Heritage Officer at the castle, snapped up the opportunity. And as a thank you he performed the pipes for the school children the woman works with.
Muileachs have also been in on the fun. Bunessan cattle farmer Neil Ross travelled to Boston with his son Lyle, two brothers, a nephew and sister-in-law.
Neil said: "The atmosphere has been absolutely incredible.
"There are tens of thousands of Scottish people in Boston and hundreds of Americans of Scottish descent who keep telling us, ‘I’m a Cameron, a MacDonald’.
"The local folk in Boston have been so amazingly friendly but also just really excited. They keep telling us they’re so chuffed that we’re here so that they can show us a different side to America."
His son Lyle explained that he and his dad have been making the most of their time in Boston with a boat trip, baseball and lots of history.
He said: "It’s my first World Cup and I can’t believe it’s even busier with the Tartan Army than Germany when we were there for the Euros. It’s even more of a party if that can be believed."
The family will follow the Tartan Army to Miami for the group’s deciding game against Brazil, but will miss Boston’s hospitality.
Some locals have already touched down on Floridian soil. Mull boys Ewan ’Oggy’ MacVicar, Caleb Nonhebel, Euan Robertson, Fraser Robertson, Alexander Hargreaves and Johnnie Bowman have been in Miami all week and say that the Tartan Army is now claiming yet another city.
MacVicar said: "The first couple days it was like we were famous because we were the only Scots and we were out in kilts, so everyone was getting photos with us!"
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