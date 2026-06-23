Scots took over the city for the national team’s first two World Cup Games in 28 years, bringing joy to the streets, drinking bars dry and adding a classic Glaswegian cone to the statues.

Obanites have been part of the fun, with Jamie MacGregor impressing Americans with his piping talent.

"It’s fantastic to see them having such a good time," said their mum Kate.

Jamie and his brother Ewan were lucky enough to receive some support from a Boston native who fell in love with the area when visiting her clan seat at Dunollie Castle. She phoned the estate upon hearing the scots would be descending on Boston and offered someone to put someone up for accomodation.

Jamie, a Heritage Officer at the castle, snapped up the opportunity. And as a thank you he performed the pipes for the school children the woman works with.