The final finishers of the 2026 Scottish Islands Peaks Race were an Oban crew who showed dogged grit and perseverance.
Hecla II was "probably the oldest and slowest ship in the fleet" according to owner and skipper John Peden, who has owned her for 39 years.
John, a former commodore of Oban Sailing Club and member of Oban Mountain Rescue Team, was competing in his landmark 10th Scottish Islands Peaks Race, which combines his two loves of mountains and the waves.
"It’s pretty much my perfect event," he said. But this year’s race certainly did not go perfectly for him and his crew, consisting of his wife Mandy, son Jamie and runners Susie Ranford and Jamie Aarons.
For much of their journey, the crew struggled to get any wind in their sales, spending hours rowing on every leg.
They were the 26th and final finishers out of 41 entries with time of 80 hours, 11 minutes and 19 seconds. But their story is one of determination.
"It’s a pretty crazy event," John said, "But I’ve never done it to win.
"The wind this year was incredibly variable throughout the race. Some periods of decent speeds and others of silent calm.
"We had several spells of rowing coming down the Sound of Mull, which seems to be the standard. We were struggling to get through the tidal gate at the sound of Luing and had to do quite a bit of rowing there also.
"We anchored to wait for the tide and had to do the same at the Mull of Kintyre.
"Rowing between the Mull of Kintyre and Arran took 12 hours.
"Everybody, even the runners, was taking turns at rowing. The way the team gelled together was fantastic."
Despite the rough sailing, morale was never an issue for the team. And that joyful streak was helped on by their amazing performance on the peaks.
Susie and Jamie, experienced endurance runners, were the second fastest ladies duo overall.
That speed helped them continue on as almost 20 teams dropped out.
For the Pedens, the Hecla II is part of the furniture. It has been around for so long, and all three of John and Mandy’s children were brought up learning to sail on her.
So taking her through so many trials and tribulations was second nature.
Over his years doing the peaks race, John has come to learn the tricks of the race. He has ’run’ "put that in big quotations" he quipped, the hills as part of Oban Mountain Rescue Team’s entry, he’s learned to read the tides and what routes to take to catch out other teams.
In all 10 attempts he has always finished, bar for 2007 when the race was abandoned. And he was determined to keep that record alive.
Coming out of Lamlash, they had the wind in their sails and it looked like it was going to be a smooth sail to Troon, and then once again, they lost all wind with six miles to go.
John continued: "We were determined to finish because we had booked a table at the Scot Restaurant in the Marina, and the last orders were at 9pm!
"So we pushed on and on. The idea of giving up became increasingly unsustainable after putting so much effort in."
And they made it with plenty of time to spare, pulling into Troon at 8.30pm.
Race organisers said: "We are immensely impressed with anyone who attempts the Scottish Islands Peaks Race. The winners are to be commended for their remarkable feats, but so too are those who persevere and finish the race.
"The Pedens, and their runners Susie Ranford, Jamie Aarons, were out there battling the elements for nearly 80 hours non-stop.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.