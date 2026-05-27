Hecla II was "probably the oldest and slowest ship in the fleet" according to owner and skipper John Peden, who has owned her for 39 years.

John, a former commodore of Oban Sailing Club and member of Oban Mountain Rescue Team, was competing in his landmark 10th Scottish Islands Peaks Race, which combines his two loves of mountains and the waves.

"It’s pretty much my perfect event," he said. But this year’s race certainly did not go perfectly for him and his crew, consisting of his wife Mandy, son Jamie and runners Susie Ranford and Jamie Aarons.

For much of their journey, the crew struggled to get any wind in their sales, spending hours rowing on every leg.

They were the 26th and final finishers out of 41 entries with time of 80 hours, 11 minutes and 19 seconds. But their story is one of determination.

"It’s a pretty crazy event," John said, "But I’ve never done it to win.

"The wind this year was incredibly variable throughout the race. Some periods of decent speeds and others of silent calm.

"We had several spells of rowing coming down the Sound of Mull, which seems to be the standard. We were struggling to get through the tidal gate at the sound of Luing and had to do quite a bit of rowing there also.

"We anchored to wait for the tide and had to do the same at the Mull of Kintyre.

"Rowing between the Mull of Kintyre and Arran took 12 hours.

"Everybody, even the runners, was taking turns at rowing. The way the team gelled together was fantastic."

Despite the rough sailing, morale was never an issue for the team. And that joyful streak was helped on by their amazing performance on the peaks.

Susie and Jamie, experienced endurance runners, were the second fastest ladies duo overall.

That speed helped them continue on as almost 20 teams dropped out.