The as-of-yet unidentified pod was confirmed to be the same group which was seen hunting common dolphins in the Sound of Mull and Firth of Lorn on Sunday May 31 by the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust (HWDT).

The charity used image comparison techniques to compare images from the Shetland sighting with those it was sent from the Oban encounter.

The sighting was made on Monday June 8 by Hugh Harrop, one of the authors of the Scottish Killer Whale Catalogue.

His images were compared to those supplied to the HWDT by Jimmy Hall, and a match was made with one of the five or six members.

The bull’s right eye patch, left saddle and dorsal structure was an unequivocal match with three further positive matches and two ‘shared feature’ matches made by the The Scottish Killer Whale Group team, allowing them to confidently say that the Shetland animals were those from the west coast encounters.