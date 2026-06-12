Oban’s ’mystery’ orca pod, which captured imaginations across the area last week, have been re-sighted off the coast of Shetland.
The as-of-yet unidentified pod was confirmed to be the same group which was seen hunting common dolphins in the Sound of Mull and Firth of Lorn on Sunday May 31 by the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust (HWDT).
The charity used image comparison techniques to compare images from the Shetland sighting with those it was sent from the Oban encounter.
The sighting was made on Monday June 8 by Hugh Harrop, one of the authors of the Scottish Killer Whale Catalogue.
His images were compared to those supplied to the HWDT by Jimmy Hall, and a match was made with one of the five or six members.
The bull’s right eye patch, left saddle and dorsal structure was an unequivocal match with three further positive matches and two ‘shared feature’ matches made by the The Scottish Killer Whale Group team, allowing them to confidently say that the Shetland animals were those from the west coast encounters.
What made this pod’s appearance so significant is the lack of orca activity in west coast waters in recent years.
Just two males, John Coe and Aquarius, remain from the West Coast Community, and even spotting them is a rarity.
But the pod are still yet to be formally identified. HWDT HAS Circulated Photo-ID images to various organisations and researchers across the north east Atlantic in attempt to make a connection to any previous sightings, but no positive match has come so far.
HWDT added that all matching for killer whales is all done by human eye, with AI not involved at all, making it a time consuming process.
Experts are still combing through photos to hopefully make a match as soon as possible.
And you can maybe help for this encounter and future ones. If you spot whales, dolphins or porpoises in Scottish waters, report your sighting through Whale Track.
HWDT explains: "Every report contributes valuable information, but photographs are particularly important to track individuals.
"Every clear photograph has the potential determine whether sightings involve the same individuals, reveal a previous sighting history, or establish connections between regions.
"These observations also highlight the value of collaborative monitoring efforts. No single researcher or organisation could have tracked this journey alone. Instead, the emerging picture has been built through contributions from ferry passengers, wildlife guides, tour operators and dedicated citizen scientists who took the time to report what they saw."
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