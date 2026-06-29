Oban currently has two pharmacies, both on George St: Boots and M&D Green, which acquired Gordons Chemist in March 2025. A third, an off-shoot Boots, at 5 Soroba Road next to Lorn Medical Centre, closed in February 2024.

Syed Ali Kazam and Idreece Khan of Zakpharma Ltd, which opened the award-winning Campbeltown Pharmacy in April last year, applied to open a pharmacy at 5 Soroba Road.

NHS Highland and Zakpharma Ltd undertook a joint consultation to seek local views, and determine whether residents feel they already have adequate access to pharmacy services.

It ran for 90 days between 9 December 2024 and 17 April 2025, and received 1080 responses, 99% of which supported a new pharmacy.

NHS Highland’s Pharmacy Practice Committee (PPC) held a hearing on 21 October, when it unanimously approved Zakpharma’s application.

Both M&D Green and Boots then appealled against the decision. The NHS’s National Appeal Panel (NAP) agreed with M&D Green and Boots, and asked the PPC to redeliberate.

The PPC reconvened on 1 April 2026 to reconsider, and, again, it unanimously granted Zakpharma’s application.

M&D Green appealled a second time. However, the NHS’s National Appeal Panel has now dismissed M&D Green’s appeal, "in its entirety as it discloses no reasonable grounds in terms of the Regulations".

Its chair, CW Nicholson WS on 25 June, ruled against the first groud for appeal, saying: "The appellant is correct to say that the PPC has not narrated its reasons in the way suggested fully by me. However, I do now consider that the reasons provided are sufficient.

"One can see from the minutes of the Reconsideration Meeting that great care was taken to provide sufficient reasons."

The panel also rejected another ground for appeal, that the consultation considered by the PPC’s October hearing had been superceded by improvements made by M&D Green to its newly-purchased George St pharmacy.

Its chair wrote: "Whilst it may be the case that any positive effects expected from the change of operator and planned improvements were yet to be realised, it was also the case that this is something that the PPC was mindful of at its meeting to reconsider the application."

A supporter of opening the town’s third pharmacy, Oban Community Council’s former convener Dr Frank Roberts, welcomed the decision, saying: "The Community Council learned of the application to re-open this pharmacy on 11/11/2024, meaning that it has taken more than 19 months to conclude this matter."