MacGregor’s Hospitality took over The Whisky Vaults on Tweedale Street in summer 2025, working alongside its partners at The Worq Group.

Together, they have built on the venue’s established reputation while introducing the distinctive MacGregor’s combination of Scottish whisky, music, food and storytelling.

Now they stand at the top of the national industry.

The ten-bedroom hotel and bar is home to more than 375 whiskies, including an extensive collection from Oban Distillery.

It offers curated flights, specialist tastings and the West Coast Malt Whisky Experience, which brings together five whiskies with live music, history and storytelling.

There was yet more recognition for venue manager Chris Anton, who was highly commended in the Deanston Whisky Guru Rising Star Award.

Chris said: “I’m incredibly proud of what the whole team has achieved. Whisky should be about people, stories and shared experiences, and that is what we try to create every day at The Whisky Vaults.

“We have an amazing collection, but the real pleasure is helping someone find a whisky they love and giving them a story or memory to take away with it.”

Jo de Sylva, co-owner and director of MacGregor’s Hospitality, said: “To be named Scotland’s Whisky Bar of the Year is an incredible honour, particularly just

over a year after we took over The Whisky Vaults.

“This award belongs to Chris and the entire team in Oban. Their knowledge is exceptional, but what makes the venue so special is the warmth, enthusiasm and genuine West Coast hospitality they bring to every guest."