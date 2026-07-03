Oban Harbour is the busiest ferry harbour in Scotland and one of the busiest ports in general.

But it currently has no centralised oversight, with different piers and moorings controlled by different groups. This has been the status quo since 1975, when Oban Town Council has control of the whole harbour, and managing it has become increasingly difficult in recent years.

Therefore efforts to establish a Statutory Harbour Authority (SHA) to take full responsibility for safety, maintenance and development of the harbour have been ongoing since 2012.

The need for a centralised body has increased in recent years with more tourism and aquaculture businesses being established in the town, which was recognised by Argyll and Bute Council as a major concern.

So in 2022 the council decided it would take responsibility to operate the Oban Harbour area as a Municipal Port.

It submitted a Harbour Revision Order (HRO) to Transport Scotland, after statutory consultation, which has now been waiting for a decision for over two and a half years.

The council’s proposals in this order were highly controversial with harbour users and led to an massive 139 objections, almost all of which (136) have not been withdrawn.

OCHDA’s chairman Phil Hammerton said: "Despite the clear and growing danger, Transport Scotland seem not to appreciate that controlling the unregulated waters is a priority and that the decision on the Council HRO is well overdue."

So in a bid to break the impasse, OCHDA has put forward proposals, in the form of a 25 page Harbour Empowerment Order (HEO) to try to help the establishment of a new SHA for Oban Harbour without further delay.



The amendments proposed by OCHDA are intended to "improve safety" in the bay and to accommodate many of the objections to the council HRO.

If accepted OCHDA says its amendments would look for stronger links with the community, stakeholders and harbour users, would protect mooring owners from the council’s "contentious" mooring policy and would make sure that monies raised in Oban Harbour are not be used elsewhere in the council’s marine estate.

It would also alter to the proposed harbour area to exclude Ardentrive Bay and extend the harbour area to the southern tip of Kerrera.

The HEO includes requirements for the council to consult all harbour users before making major changes (except in case of emergency), produce annual accounts, meet with users twice a year and produce a business plan every five years.

Another requirement is for the council to produce an appropriate safety management system in consultation with CMAL and other relevant organisations.

These proposals were sent on June 2, and Transport Scotland says it has reviewed them. But it stopped short of indicating whether or not they would be accepted.