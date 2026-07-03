OCHDA (Oban Community Harbour Development Association) has put forward fresh proposals to Transport Scotland in an attempt to expedite the establishment of a a Statutory Harbour Authority for Oban.
Oban Harbour is the busiest ferry harbour in Scotland and one of the busiest ports in general.
But it currently has no centralised oversight, with different piers and moorings controlled by different groups. This has been the status quo since 1975, when Oban Town Council has control of the whole harbour, and managing it has become increasingly difficult in recent years.
Therefore efforts to establish a Statutory Harbour Authority (SHA) to take full responsibility for safety, maintenance and development of the harbour have been ongoing since 2012.
The need for a centralised body has increased in recent years with more tourism and aquaculture businesses being established in the town, which was recognised by Argyll and Bute Council as a major concern.
So in 2022 the council decided it would take responsibility to operate the Oban Harbour area as a Municipal Port.
It submitted a Harbour Revision Order (HRO) to Transport Scotland, after statutory consultation, which has now been waiting for a decision for over two and a half years.
The council’s proposals in this order were highly controversial with harbour users and led to an massive 139 objections, almost all of which (136) have not been withdrawn.
OCHDA’s chairman Phil Hammerton said: "Despite the clear and growing danger, Transport Scotland seem not to appreciate that controlling the unregulated waters is a priority and that the decision on the Council HRO is well overdue."
So in a bid to break the impasse, OCHDA has put forward proposals, in the form of a 25 page Harbour Empowerment Order (HEO) to try to help the establishment of a new SHA for Oban Harbour without further delay.
The amendments proposed by OCHDA are intended to "improve safety" in the bay and to accommodate many of the objections to the council HRO.
If accepted OCHDA says its amendments would look for stronger links with the community, stakeholders and harbour users, would protect mooring owners from the council’s "contentious" mooring policy and would make sure that monies raised in Oban Harbour are not be used elsewhere in the council’s marine estate.
It would also alter to the proposed harbour area to exclude Ardentrive Bay and extend the harbour area to the southern tip of Kerrera.
The HEO includes requirements for the council to consult all harbour users before making major changes (except in case of emergency), produce annual accounts, meet with users twice a year and produce a business plan every five years.
Another requirement is for the council to produce an appropriate safety management system in consultation with CMAL and other relevant organisations.
These proposals were sent on June 2, and Transport Scotland says it has reviewed them. But it stopped short of indicating whether or not they would be accepted.
A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We are keen to work with ports to process all applications as quickly as possible, whilst recognising the requirement to ensure that the process remains both robust and independent.
“This allows for full scrutiny of an application by policy and legal representatives, along with consideration of the views of any stakeholders in the consultation stage, before Ministers can make an informed decision.”
The Oban Times asked when a decision on Oban Harbour was expected, but Transport Scotland did not provide an answer.
Chairman of OCHDA, Phil Hamerton, said: “Establishing a new SHA for Oban is increasingly urgent. The council’s proposals are clearly not acceptable to many harbour users and other stakeholders.
"Despite repeated invitations to bring relevant parties together to find a way forward, Transport Scotland and Argyll and Bute Council have refused such a meeting.
"Transport Scotland must expedite the development of a new Harbour Authority which is effective, sustainable and broadly supported by users and other stakeholders; further delay increases the risk and is simply unacceptable.”
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