Project Romania Chard began to support disadvantaged families in rural Transylvania in 1994, but with all trustees now being in their 80s, Dawn felt the time was right to merge the charity with a larger organisation.

The Smiles Foundation does similar work, also in north west Romania, so it was chosen to ensure the work of Project Romania Chard can continue in the future.

Always keen to climb Goatfell, Dawn decided in the spring to make the mountain her target, under-taking daily training walks in order to be ready for the challenge.

During the walk, she enjoyed talking to people she met on the path. Several walkers made donations to her JustGiving page, commenting on her persistence and calling her an ‘inspiration’ and ‘a force of nature’. So far her Goatfell fundraiser has raised over £700.

Explaining the tangible benefits of her fundraiser, Dawn said: “Project Romania Chard has just amalgamated with The Smiles Foundation, and they will run the three vital programmes we started in Comuna Seica Mare 26 years ago: sponsoring very poor families, providing free loaves of bread weekly to the poorest villages and supporting the elderly who have health problems.

“So many there rely on this help, and many young people have been enabled to reach their full potential, some even attending University, because of the help their family has received.

“We have the joy of supporting a young girl born with only half her left leg, another who would have been in a wheelchair all her life as she had a chronic complaint, but is now able to enjoy a life helping her farming parents.

“We are all much older now - I am 84 - and yet there are still other young folk who need support, and we want to be there for them through The Smiles Foundation, who have a younger, mainly Romanian, staff and are so caring.”

Anyone wishing to support Dawn’s fundraiser for The Smiles Foundation can do so by visiting justgiving.com/page/dawn-fletcher-3