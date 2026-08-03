Baby Bella was born at home in the town on June 20 at 7.19 am, weighing 7lb 8oz. Both mother and baby are doing well.

The birth was attended by a dedicated team of midwives who gave Bella’s mum Lucy care and support throughout labour and birth.

Lucy, said: "After giving birth to my first daughter in hospital and having an unnecessary prolonged stay where I was desperate to go home, I planned to have a home birth for my second child. This was a much nicer experience where I could be in the comfort of my own home and have our daughter at home with us. Midwives Rosie and Eva were amazing, they made me feel so comfortable and the whole experience felt more relaxed and natural.”

For dad Marcus, it turned out to be less stressful than he had expected. "My partner told me she wanted a home birth which I thought was going to be very stressful but it turned out to be less stressful than going to the hospital and went very smoothly. Midwives Rosie and Eva were very reassuring when they arrived and made the process a lot easier than expected.”

Home birth is an option for many women/birthing people with low-risk pregnancies.

Elayne Starkey, Sonographer Team Lead Midwife at Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership said: “Home birth can be a safe and positive choice for women with low-risk pregnancies, allowing families to welcome their baby in familiar surroundings while receiving high-quality, personalised care from experienced midwives,” and she added: "We are delighted that this family had such a positive experience and would like to congratulate them on the arrival of Bella. Every birth is unique, and it is a privilege for our midwifery teams to support women and their families through such an important moment in their lives. We are very proud of the care provided by our midwives and staff teams across Argyll and Bute.”

As Bella’s family settle into life with their newest arrival, they are looking forward to introducing her to friends and relatives in the weeks ahead.